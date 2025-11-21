Hall, Henry win at Princeton tournament: Thursday’s NewsTribune roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hall 48, Mendota 22: Caroline Morris scored 12 points to help the Red Devils to a victory at the Princeton Holiday Tournament.

Charlie Pellegrini had 11 points for Hall (2-0), while Leah Pelka added eight points.

Mariyah Elam scored six points for Mendota (0-2).

Henry-Senachwine 29, Putnam County 25: Grace Anderson scored 14 points and had two steals to help the Mallards to a victory at the Princeton Holiday Tournament.

Bella Williams had five points for Henry (1-1), while Harper Schrock added four points, six rebounds and three steals.

Kaylynn Hill scored 12 points for Putnam County (0-3).

Pontiac 51, St. Bede 41: Hannah Heiberger scored 11 points as the Bruins lost in the Pontiac Turkey Tip-Off Tournament.

Lili McClain added nine points for St. Bede (0-3).

Peoria Manual 54, Fieldcrest 35: TeriLynn Timmerman scored 16 points and had eight steals as the Knights lost in the Integrated Seed Tournament.

Pru Mangan had 10 points and six rebounds and Macy Gochanour added seven points for Fieldcrest (2-1), which will play in the third-place game at 1 p.m. Saturday.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

IVCC 67, Joliet 60: The Eagles have already surpassed last season’s win total with a nonconference victory in Joliet. IVCC is 4-2.

BOYS BOWLING

La Salle-Peru 3,533, Rochelle 2,962: Aiden McCray rolled a 675 series, including a 268 high game, to lead the Cavaliers to an Interstate 8 Conference victory at the Illinois Valley Super Bowl in Peru.

Marquis Lorenzi bowled a 603 series for L-P, while Emerson Vasquez had a 595 series and Joey Patyk added a 591.