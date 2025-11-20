Bureau Valley improves to 2-0: Wednesday’s NewsTribune roundup

BOYS BOWLING

La Salle-Peru 3,139, Mendota 2.737: Aiden McCray rolled a 659 series to lead the Cavaliers to a victory at the Illinois Valley Super Bowl in Peru.

Nate Leffers bowled a 655 series for L-P, while Emerson Vasquez added a 615 series.

Paxton Bauer led the Trojans with a 645 series, while Caeleb Encor added a 625 series.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bureau Valley 47, Erie-Prophetstown 39: At Manlius, Brynley Doty led three Storm players in double figures with 12 points as BV captured the win over the Panthers. Libby Endress and Brooke Helms added 11points each for the Storm (2-0).

Plano 37, La Salle-Peru 33: Brie Ruppert scored 17 points and grabbed five rebounds as the Cavaliers lost at the Somonauk tournament.

Drew Depenbrock and Emma Jereb each scored six points for L-P (1-2).