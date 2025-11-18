L-P girls basketball wins opener: Monday’s NewsTribune roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL

La Salle-Peru 47, Sandwich 27: Brie Ruppert scored nine points and grabbed seven rebounds Monday as the Cavaliers opened the season with a victory at the Somonauk Tournament.

Lily Morscheiser, Alexus Hines and April Pescetto each had six points for L-P. Morscheiser also had six rebounds, while Hines dished out three assists.

Fieldcrest 56, Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 44: Macy Gochanour poured in a game-high 26 points to lead the Knights to a season-opening victory in the FCW Integrated Seed Tournament in Flanagan.

Pru Mangan and TeriLynn Timmerman had 12 points each for Fieldcrest.

Earlville 70, Mooseheart 4: Audrey Scherer had 15 points and three rebounds as the Red Raiders rolled to a nonconference victory in their season opener in Earlville.

Bailey Miller contributed 14 points and six rebounds for Earlville.

Midland 54, Putnam County 15: Sofia Borri scored five points as the Panthers lost their season opener in the Princeton Holiday Tournament.

Peoria Notre Dame 91, St. Bede 41: The Bruins lost their season opener in the Pontiac Turkey Tip-Off Tournament.

BOYS BOWLING

La Salle-Peru 3,438, Ottawa 3,015: Emerson Vasquez rolled a 688 series, including a 278 high game, to lead the Cavaliers to an Interstate 8 Conference victory in Ottawa.

Grady Sandor bowled a 618 series for L-P, while Joey Patyk had a 575 series.

At Geneseo: Mendota had three bowlers in the top 10 as the Trojans placed second in Geneseo’s Lee Lohman Invite on Saturday.

Alex Holland placed third, Kooper Novak was seventh and Paxton Bauer was eighth.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Elgin 93, IVCC 84: Ahmir Woods scored 26 points as the Eagles lost a nonconference game Saturday.

Ameer Anderson had 17 points for IVCC, while Amareon Parker had 13 points and Josh Mbick added 10.