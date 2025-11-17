2025-26 NewsTribune girls basketball preview capsules

With the season getting underway this week, here’s a look at the Mendota, Bureau Valley, Earlville, Fieldcrest and Henry-Senachwine girls basketball teams.

Mendota

Coach: John Hansen (ninth season)

Last year’s record: 4-26, 0-10 Three Rivers East

Top returning players: Laylie Denault, sr.

Top newcomers: Emily Sondgeroth, jr.; Mariyah Elam, jr.; Karson Doyle, so.; Kiah Davidson, so.

Worth noting: Denault is back for her third year starting for the Trojans. She is the only returning varsity player for Mendota. “We absolutely know we are young and there will be some growing pains,” Hansen said. “Our goal is to keep improving as the season goes on and to be playing our best basketball when it matters most.” Hansen said the Trojans are “athletic, fast, smart” and hard working. Mendota won’t have a “superstar” on offense, Hansen said. “I’m optimistic with how smart and patient this team is offensively,” Hansen said. “We move the ball well and see the floor. This group as a whole works very hard on their fundamentals, and I think once we get going, we will be more effective overall offensively than last year.” The Trojans expect to be strong defensively. “We are extremely smart and aggressive in whatever defense we’re in,” Hansen said. “I think we will be a tough team to score on as long as we aren’t turning it over for easy buckets. We should be able to give ourselves a chance to hang around most games with our defense.”

Bureau Valley

Coach: Jon Henegar (second season)

Last year’s record: 13-20, 3-6 Lincoln Trail

Top returning players: Emily Wright, sr., F; Libby Endress, jr., G; Brooke Helms, so., G; Brynley Doty, so., F; Kady Haage, sr., G; Emma Mussche, sr., G; Abby Jamison, sr., G; Ashlyn Maupin, sr., G; Maddie Wetzell, sr., F

Top newcomers: Maggie Besler, jr., F; Sierrah Taylor, jr., G

Worth noting: The Storm have plenty of experience for Henegar’s second season at the helm, with nine players back who played in every game last year. “Having experience really makes a difference,” Henegar said. “We’ve got nine players back who played in every game last season, so they know our pace, our expectations and how to get through the ups and downs of a full season.” Endress was an all-conference second-team pick last year after averaging 12 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals per game. Helms (6.1 ppg) takes over as the team’s point guard, while the 5-10 Doty (4.1 ppg, 3.2 rpg) will be counted on to contribute inside and outside. Wright (4.2 ppg) and Haage (5.6 ppg) are returning starters for the Storm. “We have clear team goals and are looking forward to working toward them,” Henegar said. “We want to play fast on offense and mix things up defensively, and we will continue to emphasize those areas in practice.”

Earlville

Coach: Brandon Skolek (sixth season)

Last year’s record: 9-22, 3-4 Little Ten

Top returning players: Addie Scherer, jr.; Bailey Miller, sr.; Jacey Helgesen, jr.; Audrey Scherer, fr.; Kyley Helgesen, jr.

Top newcomers: Rylee Collins, so.; Samantha Knauf, jr.; Olivia McCandless, fr.

Worth noting: The Red Raiders’ upperclassmen were thrust into varsity action as freshmen and sophomores, and now Earlville hopes that early experience pays off. “For the first time in a few years, I feel like we are an experienced team,” Skolek said. “We are very excited to use that experience to find success this season.” Addie Scherer (5.1 ppg, 5.1 rpg), Miller (4.7 ppg, 6.8 rpg) and Jacey Helgesen (4 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 2.1 spg) were starters last season, while Audrey Scherer (4.2 ppg, 7.1 rpg) was a key contributor off the bench who will play a larger role this season. Kyley Hegesen also is expected to step up this year. Collins is coming up to the varsity and will play guard, while Knauf and McCandless also will contribute. “We have preached taking a big step forward on offense this year,” Skolek said. “We have a roster with a lot of girls with varsity experience. We hope this turns into a lot of points this season. … We truly have a good number of girls who could lead us in scoring night in and night out.” Skolek expects to be better defensively. “Our defense is our focal point,” Skolek said. “We switched our defensive mentality last year. We challenged the girls to take another step this season and so far we have been seeing it in practice.” The Red Raiders hope to place in the top three in the conference.

Fieldcrest

Coach: Jacob Durdan (first season)

Last year’s record: 16-15, 6-6 Heart of Illinois

Top returning players: Macy Gochanour, sr., G; Pru Mangan, sr., F; Terilynn Timmerman, jr., G; Ava Gott, sr., G/F; Kaitlyn Palm, so., G

Top newcomers: Morgan Harlan, jr., F; Ivory Bryant, fr., G

Worth noting: Durdan takes over at Fieldcrest after serving as the head coach at Streator the last three seasons, leading the Bulldogs to a 7-89 record. “It’s an honor to get the opportunity to coach Fieldcrest,” said Durdan, who coached the JV at East Dubuque for two years and has also coached travel basketball. “They have a storied history over the past 10-15 years. I want to help the girls here now build on that history.” Durdan has a strong core to build around, led by Gochanour, the reigning NewsTribune Girls Basketball Player of the Year. Last year she averaged 20.8 points, 2.4 assists and 2.4 steals per game. Timmerman (13.5 ppg, 2.5 spg, 2.2 apg) and Mangan (12.5 ppg, 14 rpg, 1.9 spg) also are key returners. Gott and Palm both saw some time last season. Durdan expects Gott to contribute more offensively, while he said Palm “can shoot the 3 well and drive well.” Harlan is a “tall, lengthy player who can defend.” She missed last season with an injury. The Knights led the area in scoring last year at 50.1 points per game. “Our biggest strength is our offense,” Durdan said. “Everyone can score the ball when given the opportunity.” The Knights will play an aggressive man defense. “The defense is going to be scary,” Durdan said. “We just wrapped up the first week of practices, and the girls have shown tremendous aggressiveness hunting steals and deflections.” Durdan said the Knights, who have dropped to Class 1A for the postseason, hope to win more than 20 games and finish near the top of the Heart of Illinois Conference.

Henry-Senachwine

Coach: Clinton Schlosser (second season)

Last year’s record: 15-17, 4-10 Tri-County

Top returning players: Brynna Anderson, jr., G; Harper Schrock, sr., C; Rachel Eckert, sr., F; Grace Anderson, jr., F

Top newcomers: Bella Williams, so., G; Stella Rowe., fr., G

Worth noting: Schlosser said the team’s strength in his second season will be defense. “We want to limit teams to 35 points or fewer (per game),” Schlosser said. “We’re looking to build off what they were able to do last year and create more turnovers.” Schrock and Brynna Anderson are expected to be among the top scorers for the Mallards. “We want to have a more balanced attack,” Schlosser said. “We hope to have multiple double-digit scorers.” Eckert also is a key returning player for Henry, while Grace Anderson will step into a larger role this season. Williams and Rowe are newcomers who are expected to contribute.

Note: DePue and LaMoille will not have a girls basketball teams this season.