L-P pitcher Taylor Vescogni signs with Colgate

La Salle-Peru senior Taylor Vescogni (center) signed to play softball at Colgate University. She was joined by her parents, Shelly and Brian. (Photo provided by Steve Han)

Since La Salle-Peru senior Taylor Vescogni began playing travel softball when she was 9, she dreamed of playing at the NCAA Division I level.

Vescogni started out playing for local travel teams then moved to a team out of Chicago before playing the last three seasons with the Beverly Bandits.

“As I’ve progressed in my softball career and have played at higher levels, I’ve seen the opportunities that female athletes have to play Division I and I knew that’s exactly what I wanted to do,” Vescogni said.

Vescogni will get that Division I opportunity at Colgate University as she signed a National Letter of Intent to play for the New York school that’s a member of the Patriot League.

“I chose Colgate because it offers both high-level academics and a supportive softball program that is competitive and driven to growth,” said Vescogni, who plans to study neuroscience before attending medical school to become a neurosurgeon or oncologist. “I connected really well with the coaching staff. It’s a place where I can challenge myself as an athlete, further develop as a pitcher and make a meaningful impact both on and off the field.”

Last season as a junior, Vescogni helped the Cavaliers to 30 wins and an undefeated Interstate 8 Conference record. She led the area with a 1.10 ERA and had a 19-3 record and 249 strikeouts as she was named NewsTribune All-Area first team and Interstate 8 Player of the Year.

“Taylor has worked extremely hard and has earned and deserves this,” L-P coach Randy Huebbe said. “Her love of and dedication to the game of softball is unmatched. I’m so proud of Taylor for setting goals and going out there and achieving them.

“Colgate is getting a competitor who will continue to do what it takes to leave Colgate better than when she arrives there, just as she’s done for L-P softball.”

Vescogni joins a Raiders program that went 18-33 overall and 6-12 in the conference last spring.

“My goals are to continue developing as a pitcher and earn meaningful innings,” Vescogni said. “Getting to the Division I level has required me to have a mindset that many athletes don’t have. You have to constantly want to improve by becoming faster and stronger. It’s one thing to be a good athlete, but you also need the drive and desire to be the best.”

Vescogni said many people helped her reach her goal of becoming a Division I softball player.

“My parents, Brian and Shelly, have spent the last nine years taking me to and from practices, lessons and tournaments,” Vescogni said. “My dad has sat on a bucket to catch me thousands of times. The Beverly Bandits play all over the country and that’s a big-time commitment for my family. My parents and sister, Maddie, have always encouraged me to be my best and to not let anyone tell me that I can’t play at the Division I level, and I’ve had several people tell me that over my softball career.

“My Beverly Bandits coaches all have confidence in me as a player and are the reason I’m able to compete as a Division I athlete. Randy Huebbe and Kara Turczyn, my coaches at L-P, have encouraged me to compete in an environment that supports me and my athletic ability. I have so many teammates who are my closest friends. I recognize that I can’t do what I do without the support of all these individuals.”