L-P hopes to be competitive in conference, play for regional title at home

L-P's Brie Ruppert goes up for a basket during a game last season. Ruppert averaged 10.8 points and 6.9 rebounds per game last year. (Scott Anderson)

Last season, Brie Ruppert was a strong presence in the post for the La Salle-Peru girls basketball team.

The 6-footer averaged 10.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 0.6 points per game and was named All-Interstate 8 Conference and NewsTribune All-Area first team.

L-P coach Adam Spencer is looking for Ruppert to take a step forward this season.

“We’re hoping Brie learned from her junior season how to get to and hold her spots and be aggressive near the basket,” Spencer said.

While Ruppert will provide offense in the paint, the Cavaliers are looking for scoring options on the perimeter.

“We need to find shooters off teams collapsing in on the post,” Spencer said.

Senior Emma Jereb is a returning starter and junior Alexus Hines also saw significant time last season. Both are players who can help relieve the pressure on Ruppert in the post.

“Emma and Alexus will be our main ball handlers, make a lot of decisions and be our main 3-point shooters,” Spencer said.

Juniors April Pescetto and Kendal Bassett also will provide shooting for the Cavs.

Junior guard Ella McCauley and sophomore post Lily Morscheiser will split time between varsity and JV.

Seniors Drew Depenbrock and Gia Grebner and junior Maggie Boudreau all saw limited action last season and will be looked to for more contributions this winter.

Defensively, the Cavs will rely on their size.

Along with Ruppert, Morscheiser (5-11), Depenbrock (5-10) and Boudreau (5-10) also provide size.

“We have decent size and should be able to limit second chance opportunities,” Spencer said.

While L-P has size, the Cavs have lower numbers than usual with 14 players on the roster, including 11 upperclassmen, which will change their defensive philosophy.

“We’ll play more zone than we’ve played in the past,” Spencer said. “Our numbers, like it seems everywhere, are down.”

The Cavaliers finished 12-18 overall and 2-8 in the Interstate 8 Conference last season.

“We should be competitive in the conference and we hope to play for a regional title at home this year,” Spencer said.