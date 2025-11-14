L-P boys bowling tops Sycamore: Thursday’s NewsTribune roundup

BOYS BOWLING

La Salle-Peru 3,490, Sycamore 3,321: Lorenzi Marquis rolled a 635 series Thursday to lead the Cavaliers to an Interstate 8 Conference victory at the Illinois Valley Super Bowl in Peru.

Grady Sandor bowled a 599 series for L-P, while Nate Leffers had a 595 series and Emerzon Vasquez added a 593.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

IVCC 87, DuPage 84: The Eagles pulled out a victory in a nonconference game in Glen Ellyn. IVCC is 2-2.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

DuPage 71, IVCC 67: The Eagles fell short in a nonconference game in Glen Ellyn. IVCC is 2-2.