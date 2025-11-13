With speed and depth, Hall will play faster pace this season

With a lack of size on the roster, the Hall girls basketball team will be changing up the way it plays this winter.

“I think this is the fastest team, top to bottom, that we’ve had since I’ve been at Hall,” Hall coach TJ Orlandi said. “While we’re not the biggest team, we have a lot of girls who can handle the ball and play inside or out. It should give us options to play a different style than we’ve played in the past.”

The Red Devils will play a more uptempo game this season.

“I think we want to play at a faster pace than we have in the past,” Orlandi said. “With our depth and speed, I think we can use that to our advantage this season in a way we haven’t really been able to in a long while.

“I think it’s a style that will be fun to play for the girls on our team.”

Defensively, the Red Devils will look to use their quickness as well.

“We’re hoping what we lack in size, our speed will be a strength on defense,” Orlandi said. “We lost Ella Sterling in the middle and Kennedy Wozniak on the perimeter, who was probably our best overall defender, so that will hurt, but we still feel we can be a successful defensive team.”

The Red Devils return three starters in seniors Charlie Pellegrini and Natalia Zamora and junior Caroline Morris.

Pellegrini is a three-year starter who averaged 10 points, 3 steals and 2.1 assists per game last season as a All-Three Rivers Conference East Division first-team selection.

“Charlie is the leader of our team both in practice and in games and is one of our hardest workers,” Orlandi said. “She brings a great attitude to the court every day.”

Morris, who averaged 8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals last year, can play in the post or step out and shoot the 3-pointer.

“She gives us a lot of mismatches on the floor,” Orlandi said.

Zamora averaged 5.1 points and 7.1 rebounds last year.

Junior Ava Delphi, sophomore Leah Pelka and senior Bella Orozco are players expected to step into larger roles this season.

Delphi, who was the first player of the bench last season, is a strong outside shooter, Pelka, who can handle the ball well, shoot and get to the basket, saw some time off the bench last year and is expected to be a starter this season, and Orozco will provide solid play off the bench. Seniors Henna Doucette and Sydney Mautino will provide depth.

Freshman Bernadette Larsen and sophomore Sophia Simpson are newcomers to the varsity who are expected to contribute.

“I think we have more depth than we’ve had in a long time,” Orlandi said.

With speed and depth, the Red Devils look to compete in a tough Three Rivers East that returns double digit all-conference players from a year ago. Hall went 16-13 overall and 5-5 in conference last year.

“We want to give ourselves a chance to win the conference,” Orlandi said. “After that, we want to compete in our nonconference and tournament games to give ourselves a chance to make a run in regionals. Our schedule is really tough this year, so I’m looking forward to seeing how we compete with these teams.”