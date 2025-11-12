Mendota’s Paxton Bauer rolls 733 series in win: Tuesday’s NewsTribune roundup

BOYS BOWLING

Mendota 3,351, Hall 2,764: Paxton Bauer rolled a 733 series Tuesday to lead the Trojans to a victory at the Elks Lodge in Mendota.

Bauer started off with a 278 game and followed with a 219 and 236.

Kooper Novak bowled a 564 for Mendota, while Caeleb Ensor had a 538 and Toby Bulen added a 535.

Mason Bickett led the Red Devils with a 541, while Smith Carruthers had a 530.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Waubonsee 110, IVCC 66: The Eagles lost a nonconference game in Sugar Grove.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Waubonsee 99, IVCC 71: The Eagles suffered their first loss of the season in a nonconference game in Sugar Grove.