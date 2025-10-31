Fieldcrest volleyball falls in regional final: Thursday’s NewsTribune roundup

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Cissna Park def. Fieldcrest 25-8, 25-17: The No. 5-seeded Knights saw their season come to an end Thursday with a loss to the No. 1 Timberwolves in the Class 1A Woodland Regional championship in Streator.

“Cissna Park had a well-balanced attack that earned them points,” Fieldcrest coach Cathy Sanders said. “We started out slow, but built up some confidence and fought hard in the second set.”

Pru Mangan had six kills, four digs and an ace for Fieldcrest (16-17-2), while Macy Gochanour had 12 assists and Kaitlyn Palm added five digs.

Cissna Park (35-1), which won its third consecutive regional title, advances to the Watseka Sectional.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Highland def. IVCC 25-16, 25-18, 24-26, 25-22: Ava Currie had 10 kills, three blocks and three aces as the Eagles lost an Arrowhead Conference match in their regular season finale Wednesday in Freeport.

Kaitlyn Anderson put down 11 kills for IVCC (11-15, 4-6 Arrowhead), while Aubree Acuncius had 32 assists, four digs and an ace and Malayna Pitte added 10 kills.