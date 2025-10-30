Fieldcrest volleyball advances to regional final: Wednesday’s NewsTribune roundup

VOLLEYBALL

Fieldcrest def. Flanagan-Cornell 25-21, 25-16: Macy Gochanour had 13 digs and 12 assists to lead the No. 5-seeded Knights to a victory over the No. 4 Falcons in a Class 1A Woodland Regional semifinal Wednesday in Streator.

Jersey Modro had six kills and three blocks for Fieldcrest (16-16-2), which will face No. 1 Cissna Park in the title match at 6 p.m. Thursday, while TeriLynn Timmerman had nine digs and two aces and Pru Mangan added 17 digs.

Aurora Christian def. Earlville 25-12, 25-19: Bailey Miller had 13 digs as the No. 7-seeded Red Raiders saw their season come to an end with a loss to the No. 2 Eagles in a Class 1A Somonauk Regional semifinal.

Payton Actis had seven assists, three points and two aces for Earlville (21-13), while Audrey Scherer contributed five kills.

Williamsfield/ROWAVA def. Bureau Valley 25-20, 23-25, 25-21: The No. 6-seeded Storm lost to the No. 3 Cougars in a Class 1A Bureau Valley Regional semifinal in Manlius.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Highland def. IVCC 3-1: The Eagles lost an Arrowhead Conference match in Freeport.