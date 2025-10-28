NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: Henry-Senachwine’s Harper Schrock

Senior Harper Schrock has been a big part of some of the best seasons in Henry-Senachwine volleyball history the past two years.

Last year, she helped the Mallards to a school-record 30 wins and a sectional final appearance.

This season, Schrock has led Henry to 29 wins entering the postseason, and the week of Oct. 13 she helped the Mallards repeat as Tri-County Conference Tournament champions.

Schrock, who became the school’s career kills leader this season with 771 through the regular season, had 28 kills in three tournament matches and was voted to the all-tournament team.

“Harper thrives in high pressure moments and is able to put some competitive balls down,” Henry coach Hope Vinson said. “She was a force at the service line for us throughout the tournament.”

For her performance, Schrock was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Sullivan’s and Grasser’s Plumbing & Heating.

Schrock answered some questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.

When did you start playing volleyball and how did you get into it?

Schrock: I started playing volleyball in seventh grade, and I really got into it because I wanted to be like my older sisters and all my friends were playing so I wanted to play.

What do you enjoy about playing volleyball?

Schrock: I really enjoy the competitiveness of volleyball and how I get to play and celebrate every one of my teammates on every play.

What makes you a good volleyball player?

Schrock: I think starting playing later than all of my teammates made me want to work hard to be where I am now and always wanting to do the best I can for my team.

If you could get advice from any volleyball player, who would it be and why?

Schrock: I would pick Harper Murray from Nebraska because I really like her story and think she would have very good advice.

What does it mean to you to break the school’s career kills record?

Schrock: It is really cool to me to be able to break the career kills record, especially since the previous leader is one of my best friends and I couldn’t have done it without any of my present and past teammates.

What is your favorite candy to get on Halloween?

Schrock: I’m not a big candy person, but I would say Starburst.

What is the best costume you ever wore for Halloween?

Schrock: I was a mime one time and it was a really funny costume. Our family still talks about it to this day.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?

Schrock: I would go to anywhere tropical because I really love swimming and warm weather.

What are your plans after high school?

Schrock: I plan to go to community college for two years where I hopefully will play volleyball before transferring to a university to pursue a career as a dentist.

What are your thoughts on your individual performance during the Tri-County Conference Tournament?

Schrock: Overall, I feel I did a good job. I felt I did a good job going against such a good block from Seneca and working on hitting multiple spots. I’m really proud of our team for being able to win the Tri-County championship again.