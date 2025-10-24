L-P, St. Bede win conference titles in volleyball: Thursday’s NewsTribune roundup

The La Salle-Peru volleyball team poses for a photo after beating Kaneland 25-19, 25-16 on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025 in Maple Park to earn a share of the Interstate 8 Conference title. (Photo provided by Laura Urbanski)

VOLLEYBALL

La Salle-Peru def. Kaneland 25-19, 25-16: Emma Jereb had 16 assists, 11 points and nine digs as the Cavaliers won an Interstate 8 Conference match Thursday in Maple Park to earn a share of the league title.

Aubrey Duttlinger had 10 kills and nine points for L-P (29-5), which finished 8-2 in the conference, while Kelsey Frederick contributed nine kills, six points, six digs and three blocks.

Morris (29-6, 8-2) shared the title with the Cavs after a 25-19, 25-20 win over Sycamore on Thursday. L-P also won the conference title last season.

St. Bede def. Midland 22-25, 25-20, 25-23: Jillian Pinter had nine kills and three blocks as the Bruins earned a Tri-County Conference victory in Peru to claim a share of the league title.

Nelle Potthoff had nine kills, eight digs, six aces and two blocks for St. Bede (17-12-1), which finished 8-1 in conference play, while Lily Bosnich had 13 digs and an ace.

Seneca (23-11, 8-1) also earned a share of the Tri-County title.

Riverdale def. Bureau Valley 24-26, 25-14, 25-15: The Storm edged the Rams in the first set, but suffered a nonconference loss in their regular season finale in Port Byron. BV is 15-16.

GIRLS TENNIS

At Chicago suburbs: The La Salle-Peru doubles team of Julia Garcia and Dagny Greer saw its season end at the IHSA Class 1A state tournament.

The Cavalier duo lost their first match 6-0, 6-0 to Deerfield’s Shir Paz and Anna Dickinson, a 9-16 seed. In the first round of the consolation bracket, Garcia and Greer lost 6-2, 6-1 to Mt. Carmel’s Ava Giese and Alivia Peach.