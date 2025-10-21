Henry volleyball tops Lowpoint-Washburn: Monday’s NewsTribune roundup

VOLLEYBALL

Henry-Senachwine def. Lowpoint-Washburn 25-12, 25-13: Rachel Eckert had 14 assists, seven points, two aces and two digs as the Mallards won a Tri-County Conference match in Washburn.

Harper Schrock put down 10 kills for Henry (29-4, 7-1 TCC), while Brooklyn Thompson added 13 points, two aces, six digs and five kills.

Bureau Valley def. Princeville 25-15, 25-20: Libby Endress had eight digs and seven assists as the Storm earned a Lincoln Trail Conference match in Manlius.

Emma Mussche had seven digs, six assists and five points for BV, while Brynley Doty added seven kills and five digs.

Earlville def. South Beloit 25-17, 22-25, 25-23: Bailey Miller had 12 points, two aces and seven kills to lead the Red Raiders to a nonconference victory.

Audrey Scherer had 16 assists for Earlville, while Liz Vazquez contributed 17 digs.

BOYS SOCCER

Bloomington Central Catholic 4, St. Bede 0: The No. 10-seeded Bruins had their season end with a loss to the No. 2 Saints in a Class 1A Bloomington Central Catholic Regional semifinal in Bloomington.

Peoria Christian 8, Princeton 0: The No. 8-seeded Tigers were shut out by the No. 1 Chargers in a Class 1A Peoria Christian Regional semifinal in Peoria.

GIRLS SWIMMING

At Morrison: The La Salle-Peru co-op won two relays to help the Cavaliers win the four-team Morrison Reverse Order Meet.

The Cavaliers tallied 278 points to beat Rock Island (230), Morrison (141) and Clinton (122).

Finley Jobst, Dawsynn Kettman, Anna Weitl and Sam Nauman won the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:28.82) and the 200 freestyle relay (1:49.28).

Also for L-P, Nauman won the 500 freestyle (5:24.22) and the 50 freestyle (26.77), Jobst won the 100 butterfly (1:05.07) and the 200 individual medley (2:28.29) and Weitl won the 200 freestyle (2:12.89).

MEN’S GOLF

At Champaign: IVCC finished its fall season by placing seventh among nine teams with a 340-338-678 at the Cobra Classic at Lincolnshire Fields Country Club.

Chandler Creedon placed 11th individually with a 78-80-158.