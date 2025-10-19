Putnam County volleyball takes 2nd at Mendota tourney: Saturday’s NewsTribune roundup

VOLLEYBALL

At Mendota: Putnam County placed second in the Mendota tournament, losing 25-18, 25-22 to Winnebago in the championship.

The Panthers were 2-0-1 in pool play with wins over Streator (25-14, 25-11) and Morrison (25-23, 25-23) and a split with Annawan (9-25, 26-24). Putnam County beat Forreston 25-17, 25-14 in the semifinals.

Myah Richardson had 37 kills, 34 digs, 19 points, 10 aces, 15 assists and six blocks for PC (18-14-1), while Britney Trinidad had 34 assists, 30 digs, 30 points, six aces, eight kills and four blocks and Sarah Wiesbrock added 41 digs, 26 points, four aces and five assists.

At Bartonville: La Salle-Peru went 3-2 at the Limestone Fall Classic on Saturday.

The Cavaliers beat IVC (25-13, 25-17), Geneseo (25-18, 19-25, 15-13) and Richwoods (25-11, 25-9) and lost to Limestone (25-14, 27-25) and Providence (27-25, 19-25, 15-13).

GIRLS SWIMMING

At Aurora: La Salle-Peru co-op’s Sam Nauman won the 100-yard backstroke in 57.61 seconds at the Varsity Mustang Invite at Metea Valley.

Nauman also finished second in the 200 individual medley in 2:07.5.

The Cavaliers placed ninth among the 12 teams.

CROSS COUNTRY

At Peoria: The Bureau Valley boys had three top 100 finishers in the 295-runner field at the Patriot Invitational at Detweiller Park to help the Storm place 17th among 36 teams.

For the Storm, Maddox Moore (16:43.7) placed 45th, Adrian Gallardo (17:28.4) finished 84th and Alex Gallardo (17:41.3) was 99th.

Putnam County placed 32nd, Henry-Midland was 33rd, Princeton was 34th and Hall was 36th.

In the girls race, Princeton finished 22nd among 30 teams, while Bureau Valley was 25th.

Ruby Acker led the Tigresses as she finished 47th in 19:58.6, while teammate Alexandra Waca was 76th among the 244 runners in 20:52.3.

At Maple Park: La Salle-Peru’s Gianni Verucchi placed ninth in 16:18.98 in the Interstate 8 Conference Meet at Kaneland.

The Cavaliers placed sixth among the six teams.

In the girls race, L-P placed fifth. Ryan Owczarek led the way as she was 15th in 21:54.54.

MEN’S SOCCER

Truman 3, IVCC 0: Jabu Mooketsi made 11 saves as the Eagles (3-12-1) lost a nonconference game in La Salle.