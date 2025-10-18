L-P doubles team qualifies for state tennis: Friday’s NewsTribune roundup

L-P's Ella Lannen returns a serve during the Class 1A girls tennis sectionals on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025 at Ottawa High School. (Scott Anderson)

GIRLS TENNIS

At Ottawa: The La Salle-Peru doubles team of Julia Garcia and Dagny Greer qualified for the IHSA Class 1A state tournament by placing top four at the Ottawa Sectional.

On Thursday, the L-P pair punched its ticket to state with a 7-6, 6-2 victory over Pontiac’s Jasmine Ray and Bailee Burger to advance to the semifinals. The top four in doubles and top four in singles advance.

Garcia and Greer lost 6-0, 6-1 to Ottawa’s Zulee Moreland and Yaquelin Hernandez-Solis in the semifinals.

The L-P doubles team of Addison Piecha and April Pescetto were a win shy of state, losing 6-4, 7-5 to Ottawa’s Rylee Harsted and Brooklyn Byone in the quarterfinals.

In singles, L-P’s Meredith Politsch and Ella Lannen and Mendota’s Ella Lewis all fell a win short of a state berth.

In the quarterfinals, Politsch lost 6-0, 6-1 to No. 1-seeded Skyler Saelens, of Morris, Lannen fell 6-0, 6-0 to Pontiac’s Olivia Masching, the No. 2 seed, and Lewis, who was the No. 5 seed, lost 6-1, 6-2 to No. 4 Shreya Patel, of Morris.

BOYS SOCCER

St. Bede 4, Normal Calvary Christian 1: The No. 10-seeded Bruins earned the first postseason victory in school history with the win over the No. 7 Knights in a Class 1A Bloomington Central Catholic Regional quarterfinal in Normal.

St. Bede (2-3-3) advances to play No. 1 Bloomington Central Catholic in a semifinal at 7 p.m. Monday.

Serena 2, Earlville 1: The No. 10-seeded Red Raiders lost to the No. 7 Huskers in a Class 1A Hinckley-Big Rock Regional quarterfinal in Serena.

FOOTBALL

Amboy co-op 68, West Prairie 8: Colt McCoy ran for 95 yards and two TDs, Jose Lopez had 148 yards and two TDs, and Casein Heath had 82 yards and two TDs as the Clippers cruised to a victory in Amboy.

Heath also recovered a fumble for a score, and Tanner Welch threw a TD to Cody Winn.

Riverdale 34, Hall-Putnam County 25: The Red Devils’ comeback attempt fell short in a Three Rivers Conference crossover loss in Port Byron.

Hall (3-5) trailed 22-13 at halftime and 24-19 after three quarters.

West Hancock 48, Bureau Valley 12: Dane Stewart ran for a pair of touchdowns as the Storm lost a Lincoln Trail-Prairieland Large Division game in Hamilton.

Stewart broke free for an 80-yard TD in the third quarter to pull BV within 34-6 and added a 6-yard score in the fourth.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 34, Fieldcrest 6: Zach Overocker ran for 69 yards and the Knights’ lone touchdown in a Heart of Central Illinois Conference Medium Division game in Gibson City.

Lucas Anson rushed for 134 yards on 26 carries for Fieldcrest (1-7), which trailed 21-0 at halftime and 34-0 after three quarters.