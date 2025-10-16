St. Bede soccer loses to Abingdon-Avon in first game held at Academy

It was a historic night at the St. Bede in Peru as the first ever soccer game was played at the Academy.

Despite all the excitement for the young Bruins program in its first varsity season, Abingdon-Avon spoiled the festivities with 7-0 victory.

“Not the outcome we wanted, but a dream come true for the school and this team,” St. Bede coach David Garcia said. “Everything has happened so fast, but getting to play on this football field against this team is a huge victory for the kids.”

The Tornadoes were on the attack from the start and nearly scored the first goal on the campus three minutes into the game with a penalty kick from Kolbe Hightower, but the shot sailed high.

A minute later, the Bruins looked to crack the scoring column when Geno Dinges found Isaac Kang, who just missed the net.

With 33:22 left in the first half, Liam Walters slipped a shot past Michael Schulz in the net for the first ever goal at the Academy.

Just two minutes later, Hightower sliced through the Bruins defenders and extended the Tornadoes lead to 2-0.

The Bruins continued to fight and had some nice passing ahead of the Tornadoes defense, but once again were denied by Abingdon-Avon keeper Mason Garron to keep St. Bede scoreless.

With just under 22 minutes remaining in the half, Schulz again made a nice save and got some solid defensive help in front of him from Alp Arslan.

“It’s so exciting to play at home and who knows, maybe this group can inspire a championship 10-20 years down the line, but tonight was a ton of fun and I think we keep improving,” Arslan said.

St. Bede keeper Michael Schulz boot the ball out of the box on Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025 at St. Bede Academy. (Scott Anderson)

With just over 15 minutes left in the first half, Hightower hit a shot off of Schulz and got the rebound planted in the back of the net for a 3-0 lead.

With 4:35 showing on the clock, Arslan passed ahead to Jonathan Garcia, who fired back to Arslan, who just missed putting the Bruins on the scoreboard.

With just 24 seconds left before intermission, Hightower again scored a goal for the hat trick to extend the lead to 4-0.

Jonathan Garcia had another good look for the Bruins just three minutes into the second half, but sailed the shot just high.

Four minutes later, the Tornadoes all-time leading scorer Hightower did not miss as he put his fourth shot of the night into the net for a 5-0 lead.

Hightower wasn’t just an offensive threat as he blocked the Bruins best scoring chance of the night by Mark Rudenko.

Five minutes later, the Bruins tried to clear the ball, but instead Hightower once again found the back of the net for his fifth goal and the team’s sixth goal of the night.

It only took St. Bede 14 seconds to get a great look from Aiden Kim who blasted a shot only to see Garron make another great save for the Tornadoes.

Hightower wasn’t done though has he doubled his hat trick with his sixth goal of the night that made it 7-0, which cut the remaining time in half.

“I want to thank St. Bede first of all for letting us be a part of this,” Tornadoes coach Sean Foster said. “Kolbe was amazing again and last night set the school record for goals and then with the shutout tonight Mason Garron set the school record for shutouts, so it was a great all-around effort.”

St. Bede had a couple good looks, but were unable to score its first goal at home.

The Bruins (1-3-3) will compete in the IHSA postseason for the first time. They’re a No. 10 seed and will play at No. 7 Calvary Christian on Friday in the Class 1A Peoria Christian Regional.

“Everything has happened so fast again for the program,” Coach David Garcia said. “I think the kids are excited for the postseason. I think they are already winners, but the experience is just going to be amazing and only help the kids improve for the future.”