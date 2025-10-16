Putnam County volleyball advances to TCC consolation final: Wednesday’s NewsTribune roundup

VOLLEYBALL

Putnam County d. Marquette 23-25, 25-16, 25-21: Myah Richardson had 22 kills, 20 digs, 11 points, four aces and two blocks to lead the No. 6-seeded Panthers to a win over the No. 7 Crusaders in a Tri-County Conference Tournament consolation semifinal Wednesday in Granville.

Britney Trinidad had 20 digs, 15 assists, nine kills, five points and two blocks for PC, which will face No. 9 Roanoke-Benson in the consolation final at 5 p.m. Thursday.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Carl Sandburg def. IVCC 25-22, 25-20, 25-14: The Eagles had a three-match winning streak snapped with an Arrowhead Conference loss in Oglesby.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Waubsonsee 8, IVCC 0: The Eagles lost a nonconference game in La Salle.

CROSS COUNTRY

At Henry: The Princeton girls had the top six finishers in a three-team meet Tuesday, led by Ruby Acker’s first-place time of 21:49.

Placing 2-6 for the Tigresses were Payton Frueh (21:50), Alexandra Waca (22:58), Avery Waca (25:04), Susanna Bohms (25:05) and Natalie Meyer (25:33). Princeton was the only team with enough runners for a team score.

Henry-Midland’s Danika Maddex was seventh in 26:06.

In the boys race, Henry’s Max Dalton placed second in 20:04, and Princeton’s Brady Gross was fourth in 21:09. Only the Timberducks had enough runners for a team score.