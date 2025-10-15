Henry volleyball advances to Tri-County final: Tuesday’s NewsTribune roundup

VOLLEYBALL

At Granville: Harper Schrock had 16 points, eight aces, 10 digs and nine assists to lead No. 1-seeded Henry-Senachwine to a 25–9, 22-25, 25-16 win in a Tri-County Conference Tournament semifinal Tuesday.

Brynna Anderson had 20 digs, nine assists and six kills for Henry (27-4), while Rachel Eckert had 14 assists, nine digs, nine points, two aces and three kills. Brooklyn Thompson contributed 14 digs, 14 points, three aces and three kills.

In Tuesday’s other semifinal, No. 3 Seneca defeated No. 2 St. Bede 25-19, 25-9.

The Mallards and Fighting Irish will play for the title at 7 p.m. Thursday, while the Bruins will face the Trojans for third place at 6 p.m.

Sycamore def. La Salle-Peru 25-18, 25-23: Aubrey Duttlinger had 12 kills as the Cavaliers fell in an Interstate 8 Conference match in Sycamore.

Kelsey Frederick had 12 digs, nine points and six kills for L-P (23-3, 5-2 I-8), while Emma Jereb added 17 assists, eight digs and eight points.

Kewanee def. Hall 25-13, 25-17: The Red Devils lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division match in Spring Valley.

GIRLS SWIMMING

La Salle-Peru co-op 70, Sterling 24: The Cavaliers won 10 of 11 events to beat the Golden Warriors in La Salle.

Anna Weitl and Sam Nauman each won a pair of individual events and swam on two winning relays.

Weitl won the 200-yard freestyle (2:11.41) and the 100 breaststroke (1:20.27), while Nauman won the 100 butterfly (1:01.59) and the 100 backstroke (1:00.36).

Weitl and Nauman swam with Finley Jobst and Dawsynn Kettman to win the 200 freestyle relay (1:49.55).

Weitl, Clara Weitl, Lily Miller and Addisyn Budnick won the 400 freestyle relay (4:19.09), while Nauman, Clara Weitl, Jobst and Kettman won the 200 medley relay (2:01.76).

Also for L-P, Clara Weitl won the 200 IM (2:29.14), Budnick won the 100 freestyle (1:02.73) and Jobst won the 500 freestyle (5:42.96).

BOYS SOCCER

Peoria Christian 3, Mendota 2: The Trojans allowed a goal with 1:38 left in a nonconference loss in Peoria.

Danny Garcia scored a goal and had an assist for Mendota, while Cesar Casas had a goal and Mateo Goy made 11 saves.

GIRLS TENNIS

Ottawa 4, Mendota 1: The Trojans lost a match in Ottawa.

Ella Lewis won 6-0, 6-3 at No. 1 singles for Mendota.

Streator 5, St. Bede 0: The Bruins lost a match at home.

MEN’S SOCCER

Carl Sandburg 3, IVCC 0: Jabu Mooketsi made 12 saves as the Eagles lost an Arrowhead Conference match in Galesburg.