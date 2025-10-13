NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: La Salle-Peru’s Aubrey Duttlinger

Aubrey Duttlinger has been a force for the La Salle-Peru volleyball team since she was a freshman.

It was no different the week of Oct. 6.

The junior had 13 kills and 10 digs in a win over Rochelle and put down seven kills and served two aces in a win over Ottawa.

“She spikes with power and has the ability to hit many different angles, which is a tough combination to stop,” L-P coach Mark Haberkorn said. “In addition, Aubrey contributes with strong serving and solid defense and blocking.”

For her performance, Duttlinger was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Sullivan’s and Grasser’s Plumbing & Heating.

Duttlinger answered some questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.

What is your pre-match routine?

Duttlinger: My pre-game routine is to make sure my hair looks good. I usually will get a Dr. Pepper and have my AirPods in and listen to music.

If you could get advice from any athlete, who would it be and why?

Duttlinger: If I could get advice from any athlete, it would be Harper Murray. She plays for Nebraska and she’s an outside. I would get advice from her because she plays a super fast game and is always working on being a better teammate. That is something I work on every day. She is a really developed player and is very knowledgeable.

Besides L-P, where is your favorite place to play?

Duttlinger: My favorite place to play other than L-P is Sterling. They have a really nice Jumbotron in their gym and their gymnasium is beautiful. They have loud fans and every time we go there we get super hyped up..

What are your goals for yourself and the team for the rest of the season?

Duttlinger: My goal for the ending of the season is to finish strong. Last year we had a tough ending and I think we’re ready for some revenge. We are looking to get as far as we can, and I think that is reflecting in how we practice. We have been practicing super hard and are excited for the postseason.

What is your favorite Halloween candy?

Duttlinger: My favorite Halloween candy is Twix.

What is the best costume you ever wore for Halloween?

Duttlinger: My favorite Halloween costume I ever wore was when I was a mermaid in kindergarten.

What is your favorite subject in school and why?

Duttlinger: My favorite subject in school is probably English. We have a super good class and I enjoy writing.

What is the best book you’ve read?

Duttlinger: My favorite book I ever read was ‘A Good Girls Guide to Murder.’

What do you like to do when you have free time?

Duttlinger: When I have free time, I like to hang out with my friends. We usually will drive around and get ice cream. We also like to get coffee and watch the sunset. And whenever my sister plays a softball game at St. Louis University, I will watch that with my family and friends.

What are your thoughts on your individual performance last week?

Duttlinger: I think my performance was overall pretty good. We had a few close games, but I think as a team we toughed it out and worked together to finish strong. Getting to the end of the season, we have to learn to get ahead and play a faster game. The setters and I are always working to play a faster game and I think that we showed that. I think I serve received well and had some great swings. Overall, I believe this week we showed what we’ve been working on in practice and really executed that in matches. As a veteran on this team, I always feel the need to be a leader and I’m super proud of my team for always having my back and pushing me to work hard.