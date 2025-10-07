Kacper Murawski’s goal lifts L-P to 3-2 victory over Ottawa

L-P's Ismael Mejia kicks the ball past Ottawa keeper Landry Brenbarger on Monday, Oct. 6, 2025 at the L-P Athletic Complex in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

It’s never easy playing a team multiple times and then throw in the rivalry factor and it gets even tougher

La Salle-Peru and Ottawa fought tooth and nail until the end of a very physical Interstate 8 Conference game Monday at the L-P Sports Complex, but the Cavaliers came way with a 3-2 victory.

The first time the rivals met, the Cavs dominated for a 5-1 victory. The Pirates wanted to come out and show they were better this time around.

Just a couple of minutes into the contest, Jaime Gonzalez had a good look at the net, but Landry Brenbarger was up to the task for the Pirates in the net to keep the game scoreless.

But 90 seconds later, Parker Abens had a header that was stopped by Brenbarger, but Adan Pantoja was able to collect the rebound and fire into the back of the net to give the Cavs a 1-0 lead.

Both defenses were stingy throughout, but with 31:14 left in the first half, it was Ottawa’s turn to grab a rebound as Rory Moore tied the game for the Pirates.

The Pirates defense, led by Maddox Mathews, did a nice job of finding Ismael Mejia in this contest and therefore kept the game close.

“I think we are playing our best soccer right now,” Ottawa coach Kevin Olesen said. “We were much more physical and we had a couple guys play tonight that were unable to the first time and I think you saw how much that helped as well.”

Ottawa's Rory Moore beats out L-P's Adan Pantoja to the ball on Monday, Oct. 6, 2025 at the L-P Athletic Complex in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

With 23:11 remaining in the half, Luca Fernandez got a chance with a penalty kick to give the Pirates the lead and that’s exactly what he did.

Pantoja had a good look at the net moments later, but Mathews was there for the Pirates defense to make sure Ottawa kept the lead.

Abens also had a very good look for the Cavs, but again the Pirates defense held firm and took a 2-1 lead into halftime.

The Cavs came out more aggressive to start the second half, and with 37:56 left in the game, Mejia took a corner kick that Brenbarger caught just inside the net as the Cavs tied the game.

“I thought we started to match Ottawa’s physicality,” L-P coach David Spudic said. “Ottawa and Morris are two I-8 rivals who are physical teams. Both teams had guys go down, but both had guys step up as well.”

With 34 minutes left in the contest, Mejia had a good look, but sailed the ball over the net. Four minutes later, Leo Carrizo-England had a free kick for Ottawa, but L-P’s Logan Grzywa made a nice save to keep the game 2-2.

The saves didn’t stop there for either team as Abens found Pantoja for the Cavs, but Brenbarger made another save.

With under 19 minutes left, Ottawa’s Alexio Fernandez made a cross the field shot that just passed within inches of the corner of the net.

Then with just under 5 1/2 left to play, Pantoja made a pass into the middle of the field where Kacper Murawski was waiting and put the ball into the back of the net to give the Cavs a 3-2 lead.

“Coach subbed me in and I wanted to contribute,” Murawski said. “I passed to Parker (Abens) who then got it to Adan Pantoja who found me and I was able to get the goal. Just a great feeling to help the team.”

Despite several furious attempts from the Pirates, the Cavs were able to hang on and get the win.

With the win the Cavs, move to 13-3 on the season to set a new program record for wins.