IVCC women’s tennis wins regular season finale: Saturday’s NewsTribune roundup

WOMEN’S TENNIS
IVCC 9, McHenry 0: The Eagles swept the Scots on Saturday at the La Salle-Peru Sports Complex in La Salle to finish the regular season 8-1.
IVCC was undefeated against junior college teams and against region opponents.
Against McHenry, Ellie Taylor won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 singles and paired with Makenzie Eichelkraut to win 8-2 at No. 1 doubles.
Izzy Pecchio and Raleigh Leininger won 8-3 at No. 2 doubles and both won in singles - Izzy Pecchio 6-4, 6-2 at No. 4 and Leininger 6-3, 6-2 at No. 5.
Also in singles, Eva Cervantes won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2, Grace Pecchio was a 6-2, 7-5 winner at No. 3 and Mina James earned a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 6.
Phoebe Shetterly and Joyce Walkling won 8-4 at No. 3 doubles for the Eagles, who play in the region tournament Oct. 10-11 in Richton Park.
FOOTBALL
Fieldcrest 48, Walther Christian 0: The Knights earned a nonconference victory in Melrose Park for their first victory of the season.
BOYS SOCCER
La Salle-Peru 3, Serena 1: The Cavaliers scored two goals in the second half to earn a nonconference win in Serena.
CROSS COUNTRY
At Peoria: Princeton’s Ruby Acker placed 57th among 218 runners in the Class 1A/2A race at the Peoria Invitational at Detweiller Park.
Acker ran the 3-mile course in 20:20.39. Teammate Payton Frueh was 76th in 20:40.83.
Princeton finished 15th among 29 teams.
In the boys race, Augustus Swanson led the Tigers as he was 161st in 17:40. Princeton finished 36th.
At Elmwood: Bureau Valley’s Maddox Moore ran a personal record 16:55.6 on the 3-mile course to place 29th at the Elmwood Invitational.
Teammate Adrian Gallardo was 73rd in 17:53.7 as the Storm finished 14th.
In the girls race, BV’s Gemma Moore was 41st in 20:35.8 and Summer Hamilton was 91st in 23:22.9.
The Storm placed 17th.
Emma Martyn led Fieldcrest as she was 103rd in 23:47.6.
VOLLEYBALL
At Orion: Princeton went 1-3 at the Charger Classic. The Tigresses beat Alleman 25-20, 18-25, 15-6 but lost to United Township 25-23, 11-25, 15-13, Orion 19-25, 25-20, 15-12 and Monmouth United 25-16, 25-22.
Caroline Keutzer had 34 kills, 21 digs, 21 points and two blocks and was named to the all-tournament team for Princeton (12-12), while Makayla Hecht had 66 assists and 10 digs.
Kewanee def. Bureau Valley 15-25, 25-17, 25-23: The Storm lost a nonconference match in Kewanee.
MEN’S AND WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY
At Dixon: The IVCC women placed third in Sauk Valley’s Skyhawk Invitational.
Addyson Miller led the Eagles as she placed 16th in the 5-kilometer race in 24:29. Tatiana Serna (18th, 26:15), Meghann Ostler (19th, 26:34), Kailey Goetsch (23rd, 28:11) and Sophia Woods (27th, 29:44) also competed for IVCC.
In the men’s 8K, Oliver Ruvalcaba led the Eagles as he was 31st in 37:53. Kevin Rynke (33rd, 38:53), Ayden Barajas (35th, 39:44) and Vance Redlich (39th, 46:22) also ran for IVCC.
MEN’S SOCCER
Kankakee 3, IVCC 1: David Escobedo scored on an assist from Jakob Stumm as the Eagles lost a nonconference game in La Salle.