IVCC women’s tennis wins regular season finale: Saturday’s NewsTribune roundup

Members of the IVCC women's tennis team (from left) Mina James, Izzy Pecchio, Raleigh Leininger, Phoebe Shetterly, Grace Pecchio, Eva Cervantes, Ellie Taylor, Joyce Walkling, Alexandra Mahan and Makenzie Eichelkraut pose for a photo after winning their regular season finale. IVCC finished 8-1. The Eagles were undefeated against junior college teams and region opponents. (Photo provided by Julie Milota)

WOMEN’S TENNIS

IVCC 9, McHenry 0: The Eagles swept the Scots on Saturday at the La Salle-Peru Sports Complex in La Salle to finish the regular season 8-1.

IVCC was undefeated against junior college teams and against region opponents.

Against McHenry, Ellie Taylor won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 singles and paired with Makenzie Eichelkraut to win 8-2 at No. 1 doubles.

Izzy Pecchio and Raleigh Leininger won 8-3 at No. 2 doubles and both won in singles - Izzy Pecchio 6-4, 6-2 at No. 4 and Leininger 6-3, 6-2 at No. 5.

Also in singles, Eva Cervantes won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2, Grace Pecchio was a 6-2, 7-5 winner at No. 3 and Mina James earned a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 6.

Phoebe Shetterly and Joyce Walkling won 8-4 at No. 3 doubles for the Eagles, who play in the region tournament Oct. 10-11 in Richton Park.

FOOTBALL

Fieldcrest 48, Walther Christian 0: The Knights earned a nonconference victory in Melrose Park for their first victory of the season.

BOYS SOCCER

La Salle-Peru 3, Serena 1: The Cavaliers scored two goals in the second half to earn a nonconference win in Serena.

CROSS COUNTRY

At Peoria: Princeton’s Ruby Acker placed 57th among 218 runners in the Class 1A/2A race at the Peoria Invitational at Detweiller Park.

Acker ran the 3-mile course in 20:20.39. Teammate Payton Frueh was 76th in 20:40.83.

Princeton finished 15th among 29 teams.

In the boys race, Augustus Swanson led the Tigers as he was 161st in 17:40. Princeton finished 36th.

At Elmwood: Bureau Valley’s Maddox Moore ran a personal record 16:55.6 on the 3-mile course to place 29th at the Elmwood Invitational.

Teammate Adrian Gallardo was 73rd in 17:53.7 as the Storm finished 14th.

In the girls race, BV’s Gemma Moore was 41st in 20:35.8 and Summer Hamilton was 91st in 23:22.9.

The Storm placed 17th.

Emma Martyn led Fieldcrest as she was 103rd in 23:47.6.

VOLLEYBALL

At Orion: Princeton went 1-3 at the Charger Classic. The Tigresses beat Alleman 25-20, 18-25, 15-6 but lost to United Township 25-23, 11-25, 15-13, Orion 19-25, 25-20, 15-12 and Monmouth United 25-16, 25-22.

Caroline Keutzer had 34 kills, 21 digs, 21 points and two blocks and was named to the all-tournament team for Princeton (12-12), while Makayla Hecht had 66 assists and 10 digs.

Kewanee def. Bureau Valley 15-25, 25-17, 25-23: The Storm lost a nonconference match in Kewanee.

MEN’S AND WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY

At Dixon: The IVCC women placed third in Sauk Valley’s Skyhawk Invitational.

Addyson Miller led the Eagles as she placed 16th in the 5-kilometer race in 24:29. Tatiana Serna (18th, 26:15), Meghann Ostler (19th, 26:34), Kailey Goetsch (23rd, 28:11) and Sophia Woods (27th, 29:44) also competed for IVCC.

In the men’s 8K, Oliver Ruvalcaba led the Eagles as he was 31st in 37:53. Kevin Rynke (33rd, 38:53), Ayden Barajas (35th, 39:44) and Vance Redlich (39th, 46:22) also ran for IVCC.

MEN’S SOCCER

Kankakee 3, IVCC 1: David Escobedo scored on an assist from Jakob Stumm as the Eagles lost a nonconference game in La Salle.