BV’s Wyatt Novotny places 3rd in Riverdale Regional: Wednesday’s NewsTribune roundup

BOYS GOLF

At Port Byron: Bureau Valley senior Wyatt Novotny shot an even-par 71 on Wednesday to place third in the Class 1A Riverdale Regional at Byron Hills Golf Course.

Novotny advances to the Cambridge Sectional on Monday at Valley View Golf Club along with Earlville junior Aaden Browder, Mendota senior Brody Hartt and Amboy co-op senior Chase Montavon.

Browder carded a 78 to place 10th, Harrt had an 81 to tie for 13th and Montavon had an 84 to place 20th and earn the final individual sectional spot.

Bureau Valley placed fith with a 336, Mendota was sixth with a 341, Earlville was 12th with a 382 and Amboy tied for 13th with a 386.

Riverdale (301) won the title, while Fulton (306) and Eastland (324) were the other two advancing teams.

BOYS SOCCER

Sycamore 4, La Salle-Peru 0: The Cavaliers were shut out in an Interstate 8 Conference game in Sycamore. L-P fell to 11-3 overall and 4-3 in the conference.

MEN’S SOCCER

Heartland 3, IVCC 0: Jabu Mooketsi made 20 saves as the Eagles lost a nonconference game in Normal. IVCC fell to 3-7-1.