Carson Rowe shoots 3-under to lead Henry to win: Monday’s NewsTribune roundup

BOYS GOLF

At McNabb: Carson Rowe recorded three birdies and shot a 3-under-par 33 to claim medalist honors and lead Henry-Senachwine to a triangular victory Monday at Edgewood Park Golf Club.

The Mallards carded a 152 to beat IVC (181) and Princeville (192).

Landon Harbison carded a 37 for Henry, while Jacob Miller had a 39 and Ben Meachum added a 43.

VOLLEYBALL

Earlville def. Midland 25-23, 15-25, 28-26: Bailey Miller had 19 digs, nine kills, nine points, three aces and three blocks as the Red Raiders pulled out a nonconference victory in Varna.

Liz Vazquez had 19 digs for Earlville, while Payton Actis added 15 assists.

Hall def. Marquette 27-25, 25-17: The Red Devils won a nonconference match in Ottawa.

Bureau Valley def. Galva 25-11, 25-8: The Storm earned a Lincoln Trail Conference victory in Galva.

Mercer County def. Mendota 25-14, 25-17: Laylie Denault recorded her 600th career kill as the Spikers lost a Three Rivers Conference crossover in Aledo.

Gardner-South Wilmington def. Putnam County 25-18, 25-19: Myah Richardson had nine kills, eight digs, three assists and an ace as the Panthers lost a nonconference match in Gardner.

Ayla Berlin had seven assists, five digs, three points an an ace for PC (12-10), while Sarah Wiesbrock added 13 digs, four points and an ace.

Woodland def. DePue 25-14, 25-23: The Little Giants dropped a nonconference match in Streator.

BOYS SOCCER

Hinckley-Big Rock 5, Earlville 1: The Red Raiders lost a Little Ten Conference game in Earlville.

GIRLS TENNIS

Newman 4, Princeton 3: The Tigresses came up short in a match in Sterling.

In doubles, Alice Scruggs and Uli Schneider won 3-6, 7-5, 11-9 at No. 2, Sylvie Rutledge and Gracelynn Hanseon were 6-2, 6-3 winners at No. 4 and Kaylee Tanner and Karlie Schultz claimed a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 5.

Coal City 7, St. Bede 0: The Bruins lost a match in Coal City.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

IVCC 9, Elgin 0: Ellie Taylor and Makenzie Eichelkraut each won in singles and teamed up to win at No. 1 doubles on Sunday to lead the Eagles to a victory Sunday at the L-P Sports Complex in La Salle.

Taylor won 6-3, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, while Eichelkraut won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2 singles. The pair won 8-2 at No. 1 doubles.

Grace Pecchio won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 3 singles and Izzy Pecchio was a 6-0, 6-0 winner at No. 4 singles, while Izzy Pecchio and Raleigh Leininger won 8-0 at No. 2 doubles.