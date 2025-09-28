DePue-Hall upsets Monmouth-Roseville in TRC tourney: Saturday’s NewsTribune roundup

BOYS SOCCER

At Mendota: Grabiel Cano scored on an assist by Pedro Lopez as No. 6-seeded DePue-Hall upset No. 3 Monmouth-Roseville 1-0 on Saturday in the first round of the Three Rivers Conference Tournament.

Aaron Lopez made 14 saves for the Little Giants, who advance to play No. 2 Kewanee in the first semifinal at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The Boilermakers beat No. 7 Riverdale 3-0 on Saturday.

Also Saturday, No. 5 Princeton lost 1-0 to No. 4 Orion-Sherrard. The Chargers advance to play No. 1 Mendota at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

BOYS GOLF

At Mendota: The host Trojans scored a 232 to place third in their own Mendota Ryder Cup at Mendota Golf Club.

Ottawa won with a tournament record 208, Morris was second with a 224, Bureau Valley (233) finished fourth, Hall (235) was fifth, La Salle-Peru (241) was sixth, Henry-Senachwine (244) was seventh and Princeton (252) was 10th among the 12 teams.

Hall’s Noah Plym and Johnni Escatel placed third with a 71.

Adan Chiu and Geno Argubright led the Cavaliers with a 77.

CROSS COUNTRY

At Kewanee: The Bureau Valley boys had three top 25 runners to help the Storm place third among 10 teams in the Boiler Invite.

Maddox Moore (17:47.6) placed 11th, Adrian Gallardo (18:12.4) was 17th and Alex Attig (18:34.4) was 22nd.

Amboy co-op finished fifth, St. Bede was eighth, Mendota was ninth and Hall was 10th.

Henry Nichols placed eighth in 17:24.7 to lead the Clippers, Mendota’s Berat Imeri was 26th in 19:03.5, St. Bede’s RJ Hermosillo was 32nd in 19:40.6 and Hall’s Joseph Caracheo was 37th in 19:56.7.

In the girls race, Bureau Valley was fourth among the six teams and Amboy was sixth.

St. Bede’s Jemma Finley placed eighth in 21:34, BV’s Gemma Moore finished 13th in 22:28 and Lumen Setchell led Mendota as she was 17th in 23:10.7. Grace Althaus paced the Clippers as she finished 23rd in 24:50.9.

At Sterling: Princeton’s Ruby Acker ran the 5,000-meter course in 20:53.8 to place 35th among 178 runners at the Rock River Run.

Teammate Payton Frueh finished 51st inn 21:28.88 to help the Tigresses place 12th. La Salle-Peru finished 16th among the 21 teams.

Kiely Domyancich led the Cavaliers as she was 58th in 22:13.12.

In the boys race, L-P’s Gianna Verucchi placed 30th in 17/:11.21, while teammate Griffin Hammers was 76th in 18:35.58.

The Cavs placed 14th among the 18 teams and Princeton was 18th, led by Augustus Swanson in 88th in 18:59.57.

VOLLEYBALL

At Braidwood: Putnam County went 3-2 to place fifth in the Reed-Custer Tournament.

In pool play, the Panthers beat Elmwood Park 25-21, 25-22 and lost to United Township 25-23, 25-22 and Morris 25-11, 25-11.

In the consolation bracket, Putnam County defeated St. Anne 25-20, 25-10 and beat Elmwood Park 18-25, 25-16, 25-21.

Sarah Wiesbrock had 66 digs, 33 points and six aces for PC, while Ayla Berlin contributed 25 assists, 23 digs, 25 points and five aces.