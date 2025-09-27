IVCC men’s golf places fourth in Skyhawk Classic: Friday’s NewsTribune roundup

MEN’S GOLF

At Dixon/Deer Grove: IVCC’s Carson Zellers shot a two-day score of 145 to place fourth in the Skyhawk Fall Classic.

Zellers opened with a 75 at Timber Creek Golf Course before carding a 2-under-par 70 at Deer Valley Golf Course.

Teammate Chandler Creedon finished sixth with a 145. He had a 2-under-par 69 in the first round and a 76 in the second round.

The Eagles carded a 306-313-619 to place fourth among the 14 teams.

FOOTBALL

Amboy co-op 66, Galva 6: The Clippers scored 58 points in the first half as they cruised to a victory in Galva.

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 56, Fieldcrest 24: The Knights fell to 0-5 on the season and 0-1 in the Heart of Central Illinois Medium Division with a loss in Minonk.

Lucas Anson ran for 124 yards and a pair of touchdowns for Fieldcrest. Grant Hakes ran in another Fieldcrest TD, while Kash Klendworth (6-of-17 passing for 71 yards) threw the other touchdown to Drew Overocker (56 yards receiving).

Elmwood-Brimfield 38, Bureau Valley 22: The Storm held an early 8-0 lead but couldn’t sustain it in a Lincoln Trail-Prairieland Conference Large Division loss on the road.

Bureau Valley (0-5, 0-3) scored a season-high 22.

BOYS SOCCER

Quad Cities Christian 7, DePue-Hall 0: The Little Giants were shut out in a nonconference game in Moline.