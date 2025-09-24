Mendota boys golf places second at Three Rivers Tournament: Tuesday’s NewsTribune roundup

Mendota's Ashtyn Stamberger hits the ball during the Three Rivers Conference Tournament on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025 at Chapel Hill Golf Course in Princeton. (Mike Vaughn)

BOYS GOLF

At Princeton: Two Mendota golfers placed in the top five to lead the Trojans to a second-place finish in the Three Rivers Conference Tournament on Tuesday at Chapel Hill Golf Course.

Riverdale, which had the top three finishers, won with a 309, while Mendota carded a 329. Hall (332) placed third and Princeton (348) was sixth among the 11 teams.

“Overall, the boys played solid,” Mendota coach David Ross said. “It was a little bit tougher than the course was on Saturday (for the Princeton Invite, which the Trojans won). Riverdale is a really good team in coming in second place to them is nothing to be upset about. We were able to hold off Hall for second place. We also were able to best Erie and Newman teams that we will see in our regional next week.”

Mendota’s Brody Hartt tied for fifth with a 78, while Ashtyn Stamberger was eight with an 82. Jonas Fitzgerald shot an 84 for Mendota and Grady Jones added an 85.

Hall’s Johnni Escatel tied for fifth with a 78, while Noah Plym tied for ninth with an 83. Luke Bryant (84) and Clayton Fusinetti (87) rounded out the scores for the Red Devils.

Princeton’s Jackson Mason was the top area individual as he tied for third with a 77. Cayden Benavidez had an 89 for the Tigers, while Stihl Brokaw and Beckett Funderberg each had a 91.

Riverdale’s Blake Sutton won the individual title with a 73.

At El Paso: Fieldcrest junior Carter Senko shot an even-par 71 to win the individual title at the Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament at El Paso Golf Club.

Senko’s performance helped the Knights to a third-place finish with a 342. Eureka won with a 336 and LeRoy was second with a 339.

Eli Gerdes (78), Ryan Ehrnthaller (92) and Zachary Harms (101) rounded out the scores for Fieldcrest.

At Spring Valley: Gavin Lamboley carded a 41 as St. Bede finished second in a triangular at Spring Creek Golf Course.

Jacob Flavin (42), AJ Barto (44) and Zach Husser (46) also scored for the Bruins, who tallied a 173. Streator won with a 164 and Newark was third with a 188.

La Salle-Peru’s Sophia Chiu blasts out of the bunker on the second hole Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, during the Interstate 8 girls golf meet at the Sycamore Golf Club. (Mark Busch)

GIRLS GOLF

At Sycamore: Three La Salle-Peru golfers placed in the top five as the Cavaliers finished as runners-up in the Interstate 8 Conference Tournament at Sycamore Golf Club.

Kaneland won with a 385, followed by L-P (396), Sycamore (421) and Ottawa (450).

L-P’ Charlie Slusarek tied for second with a 94, while Sophia Chiu and Mary Craven tied for fourth with a 96. Lily Morscheiser rounded out the Cavaliers’ scores with a 110.

At El Paso: Fieldcrest’s Alannah Halley shot a 97 to tie for fifth at the Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament at El Paso Golf Club.

Abby Greenland (106), Olivia Bernardi (130) and Zoe McFall (130) rounded out the scores for the Knights, who placed sixth with a 463.

BOYS SOCCER

Mendota 8, Princeton 0: Cesar Casas scored three goals and had an assist to lead the Trojans to a Three Rivers Conference victory in Princeton.

Isaac Diaz had two goals and an assist for Mendota, while Johan Cortez scored two goals and Ozzy Arteaga had a goal.

VOLLEYBALL

Henry-Senachwine def. Peoria Heights 25-17, 25-23: Brooklynn Thompson had eight kills and seven digs as the Mallards won a nonconference match in Henry for their 19th win in a row.

Brynna Anderson had seven kills, six assists and six digs for Henry (19-0), while Rachel Eckert added 12 assists and three aces.

Earlville def. Plano 19-25, 25-15, 25-17: Bailey Miller had 18 digs, nine points, two aces and eight kills to lead the Red Raiders to a nonconference victory in Earlville.

Audrey Scherer had 15 assists and six kills for Earlville, while Addie Scherer contributed 10 points, five aces and six kills.

Hall def. Newman 17-25, 25-18, 25-19: The Red Devils earned a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Spring Valley.

Erie-Prophetstown def. Princeton 25-21, 25-20: Makayla Hecht had 13 assists, seven points, an ace and three digs as the Tigresses lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division match in Prophetstown.

Caroline Keutzer added seven kills and three digs for Princeton (11-7, 4-1 TRC East).

Kewanee def. Mendota 25-18, 25-23: The Spikers lost a Three Rivers Conference East Division match in Kewanee.