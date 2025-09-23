Henry pulls out 3-set victory over El Paso-Gridley: Monday’s NewsTribune roundup

VOLLEYBALL

Henry-Senachwine def. El Paso-Gridley 19-25, 26-24, 25-15: Harper Schrock slammed down 17 kills Monday to lead the Mallards to a nonconference victory in El Paso.

Rachel Eckert had 15 assists, four digs, four aces and a block for Henry (18-0), while Taylor Frawley contributed 13 digs, six assists and two aces.

Mendota def. Indian Creek 25-16, 23-25, 25-21: The Spikers earned a nonconference victory in Mendota.

Bureau Valley def. Annawan 25-22, 25-17: Brynley Doty had 11 kills, two aces and a block to help the Storm to a Lincoln Trail Conference victory in Annawan.

Mya Shipp had seven blocks, five kills and five points for BV, while Emily Wright added 10 digs and a pair of aces.

Midland def. Hall 16-25, 25-22, 25-15: The Red Devils lost a nonconference match in Spring Valley.

BOYS GOLF

At DeKalb: La Salle-Peru junior Adan Chiu shot a 75 to tie for seventh at the Interstate 8 Conference Tournament at Kishwaukee Country Club.

The Cavaliers tallied a 324 to tie for third with Sycamore. Ottawa won with a 290 and Rochelle was second with a 304.

L-P’s Geno Argubright carded a 76 to tie for ninth, while Ben Nicholson had an 82 and Mason Setchell added a 91.

At McNabb: Henry-Senachwine had the top six individual scores as the Mallards cruised to a victory in a triangular at Edgewood Park Golf Club.

Henry carded a 161 to beat Putnam County (205) and Stark County (234).

Henry’s Carson Rowe was the medalist with a 37, while Jacob Miller shot a 38, Landon Harbison had a 40 and Ben Meachum, Bobby Gaspardo and Daniel Hill each had a 46.

Emmett Main, Alan Castro and Jake Dove each shot a 51 for the Panthers.

Forreston 164, Amboy co-op 213: Westin Wittenauer carded a 45 as the Clippers lost a Northwest Upstate Illini Conference match at Sunset Golf Course in Mt. Morris.

GIRLS GOLF

At Spring Valley: St. Bede had the top six scores to win a quadrangular at Spring Creek Golf Course.

The Bruins tallied a 219 to beat Somonauk (251), Marquette (270) and Henry-Senachwine (270).

St. Bede’s Anna Cyrocki was the medalist with a 47, followed by Mae Hagenbuch (56), Aliyanna Arteaga (57), Breanna Martinez (59), Quinn Entrican (59) and Catherine Moench (59).

Lexi Rowe led the Mallards with a 63.

At Cambridge: Reese Reviglio, Hanna Claiborne and Illyana Jones each shot a 52 as Princeton finished second among three full tams at Valley View Country Club.

Cambridge won with a 180, followed by Orion (198) and the Tigresses (211).

BOYS SOCCER

Mendota 5, Streator 0: Johan Cortez scored a pair of goals to lead the Trojans to a nonconference victory in Streator.

Isaac Diaz, Cesar Casas and Ramiro Palacious each scored a goal for Mendota (14-2).

Yorkville Christian 3, Earlville 1: Isaac Vazquez scored the Red Raiders’ lone goal on an assist from Scott Brandt in a nonconference loss.

Landen Tirevold made 17 saves for Earlville.

IVC 7, Princeton 3: The Tigers lost a nonconference game in Chillicothe.

GIRLS TENNIS

Sterling 4, Princeton 1: Daphnie Grant notched the only win for the Tigresses as they dropped the match in Sterling.

Grant won 6-0, 7-5 at No. 2 singles.

MEN’S SOCCER

South Suburban 5, IVCC 0: The Eagles lost a nonconference game Sunday in South Holland.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

South Suburban 8, IVCC 0: Aurora Reed made 31 saves as the Eagles lost a nonconference game Sunday in South Holland.