St. Bede, Earlville play to draw in soccer: Friday’s NewsTribune roundup

BOYS SOCCER

St. Bede 2, Earlville 2: The Bruins and Red Raiders played to a tie in a nonconference game Friday in Earlville.

Somomauk 7, Princeton 0: The Tigers were shut out in a nonconference game in Somonauk.

FOOTBALL

Amboy co-op 46, Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 18: The Clippers rolled to a victory in Amboy to improve to 3-1.

Monmouth-Roseville 42, Mendota 21: The Titans built a 42-0 lead in the third quarter to start the running clock against the Trojans in a Three Rivers Conference Mississippi Division game in Monmouth.

LeRoy 33, Fieldcrest 0: The Knights (0-4) remained winless with the Heart of Central Illinois Conference crossover loss in Minonk.

Lucas Anson had 17 carries for 68 yards plus a 15-yard reception from Kash Klendworth (3-of-10 passing for 30 yards). Tony Stalter (eight solo) and Nicholas Beckett (six solo) were credited with eight tackles apiece.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Newark def. DePue 25-2, 25-3: The Little Giants lost in a Little Ten Conference match in Newark.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBAL

At Sugar Grove: IVCC lost a pair of matches in the Region 4 Crossover Tournament at Waubonsee College.

The Eagles lost 25-15, 25-12, 25-17 to Milwaukee Area Tech and 25-11, 28-26, 25-13 to Highland. The Eagles are 4-11.