L-P volleyball tops Annawan: Thursday’s NewsTribune roundup

VOLLEYBALL

La Salle-Peru def. Annawan 25-19, 25-8: Emma Jereb served 10 points and three aces to go along with seven assists to help the Cavaliers to a nonconference victory in La Salle.

Aubrey Urbanski had eight points, seven assists and four digs for L-P (18-1), while Kelsey Frederick added six kills and four digs.

St. Bede def. Roanoke-Benson 25-19, 25-23: Kijah Lucas had seven kills, three digs and two blocks as the Bruins earned a Tri-County Conference victory in Roanoke.

Nelle Potthoff had six kills, four digs, an ace and a block for St. Bede, while Hanna Waszkowiak added four kills and two aces.

Putnam County def. Marquette 26-24, 25-21: Britney Trinidad had 13 digs, nine assists, two kills, an ace and a block to lead the Panthers to a Tri-County Conference victory in Granville.

Myah Richardson had nine digs, seven kills, four assists and a block for PC (8-8, 1-3 TCC), while Chloe Parcher served five aces.

Princeton def. Ottawa 25-17, 26-24: Caroline Keutzer had 10 points, three aces, nine digs and a block to help the Tigresses to a nonconference victory in Ottawa.

Makayla Hecht had 18 assists, five points, five digs and two kills for Princeton (11-6), while Keely Lawson contributed nine points, two aces, eight digs and five kills.

Henry-Senachwine def. Midland 25-18, 25-17: The Mallards improved to 13-0 overall and 4-0 in the Tri-County Conference with a victory in rural Varna.

Parkview Christian def. Earlville 29-27, 21-25, 25-13: Liz Vazquez had 22 digs, 13 points and an ace as the Red Raiders lost a nonconference match in Earlville.

Audrey Scherer had seven kills and two blocks for Earlville, while Payton Actis added 11 assists.

BOYS GOLF

At Kewanee: Ashtyn Stamberger carded a 37 to claim medalist honors and lead Mendota to a victory in a Three Rivers Conference triangular at Baker Park Golf Course.

The Trojans scored a 157 to beat Sherrard (189) and Kewanee (191). Dane Doyle fired a 39 for Mendota, while Grady Jones had a 40, and Brody Hartt added a 41.

At Pontiac: Fieldcrest’s Carter Senko shot an even-par 72 to win the Livingston County Invitational at Wolf Creek Golf Club. The Knights tallied a 360 to finish eighth among 12 teams.

Eli Gerdes (85), Cohen Reichman (99) and Ryan Ehrnthaller (104) rounded out the scores for Fieldcrest.

At Oglesby: Carson Rowe shot a 1-under-par 34 to claim medalist honors and lead Henry-Senachwine to a victory in a Tri-County Conference triangular at Deer Park Golf Club.

The Mallards tallied a 162 to beat Seneca (179) and Marquette (203).

Jacob Miller (41), Ben Meachum (42) and Landon Harbison (45) rounded out the scores for Henry.

Sycamore 154, La Salle-Peru 168: Adan Chiu carded a 38 as the Cavaliers lost an Interstate 8 Conference match at Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Course in La Salle.

Geno Argubright shot a 42 for L-P, while Ben Nicholson, Grady Sandor and Cade Kilmartin each had a 44.

GIRLS GOLF

St. Bede 205, Pearl City 207: Anna Cyrocki shot a 47 to share medalist honors and help the Bruins to a narrow victory in a nonconference match at Wolf Hollow Golf Course in Lena.

Gaby Martinez and Mae Hagenbuch each had a 51 for St. Bede, while Aliyanna Arteaga added a 56.

At Princeton: Hana Claiborne carded a 47 as Princeton finished third in a triangular at Wyaton Hills Golf Course. Erie-Prophetstown won with a 181, followed by Sterling (187) and Princeton (203).

Illyana (50), Reese Reviglio (52) and Taylor Compton (54) rounded out the scores for the Tigresses.

At Pontiac: Olivia Bernardi shot a 96 to lead Fieldcrest at the Livingston County Invitational at Wolf Creek Golf Club.

The Knights (417) finished 11th. Madaline Theesfield (100), Abby Greenland (108) and Zoe McFall (113) also scored for Fieldcrest.

BOYS SOCCER

Washington 2, Mendota 1: Johan Cortez scored the Trojans’ lone goal in a nonconference loss in Washington.

Mateo Goy made 13 saves for Mendota (12-2).

GIRLS TENNIS

Morris 5, St. Bede 2: The Bruins got a pair of doubles wins as they dropped a match.

Emerald De La Torre and Lily Soliman won 4-6, 6-2, 10-3 at No. 1 doubles, while Chipper Rossi and Elsie Soliman were 6-3, 6-3 winners at No. 2.

Peoria Christian 4, Princeton 1: Lilly Mabry and Piper Hansen won 6-1, 6-3 at No. 3 doubles for the Tigresses’ lone victory in a loss in Princeton.