L-P volleyball tops Morris: Tuesday’s NewsTribune roundup

VOLLEYBALL

La Salle-Peru 2, Morris 0: Aubrey Duttlinger had 11 digs, nine points and eight kills to help the Cavaliers to a 25-18, 25-21 victory in their Interstate 8 Conference opener in Morris.

Kelsey Frederick had nine points, seven kills and seven digs for L-P (16-1, 1-0), while Aubrey Urbanski contributed 11 assists, eight points and seven digs.

Henry-Senachwine 2, Princeville 0: Brynna Anderson had eight assists, eight points, one ace, five digs and four kills to lead the Mallards to a 25-19, 25-12 nonconference victory in Princeville.

Brookylnn Thompson had six digs, six points, four aces and five kills for Henry (11-0), while Harper Schrock added five kills, five points and two aces.

Erie-Prophetstown 2, Mendota 0: The Trojans lost 25-19, 25-13 in a Three Rivers Conference East Division match in Mendota.

Serena 2, Earlville 0: Bailey Miller had nine digs, three kills and an ace as the Red Raiders lost 25-14, 25-14 in a Little Ten Conference match.

BOYS GOLF

La Salle-Peru 161, Kaneland 162: Adan Chiu shot a 38 to share medalist honors as the Cavaliers edged the Knights in an Interstate 8 Conference match at Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Course in La Salle.

Geno Argubright shot a 39 for L-P, while Mason Setchell had a 41 and Nolan Wieczorek added a 42.

At Spring Valley: St. Bede had the top four scores as the Bruins cruised to a Tri-County Conference victory at Spring Creek Golf Course.

The Bruins tallied a 158 to beat Dwight (176) and Marquette (199).

St. Bede’s Zach Husser was the medalist with a 38, Caden Carls shot a 39, Jacob Flavin had a 40 and Ty Carls added a 41.

Hall 161, Newman 182: The Red Devils had the top four scores in a Three Rivers Conference victory at Gibson Woods Golf Course in Monmouth.

Clayton Fusinetti shot a 37 to earn medalist, while Noah Plym carded a 39, Joseph Perez had a 42 and Johnni Escatel added a 43.

At Port Byron: Princeton’s Jackson Mason and Mendota’s Brody Hartt each shot a 40 in a Three Rivers Conference triangular at Byron Hills Golf Course.

Riverdale won with a 153, followed by the Trojans (168) and Tigers (182).

Dane Doyle (41), Jonas Fitzgerald (43) and Ashtyn Stamberger (44) rounded out the scores for Mendota, while Cayden Benavidez (44), Stihl Brokaw (48) and Noah Morton (50) also scored for Princeton.

At Eureka: Fieldcrest’s Carter Senko shot a 36 to tie for second at Eureka’s Birdhouse Open at Kaufman Park Golf Course.

The Knights tied for third among the six teams with a 164.

Eli Gerdes has a 40 for Fieldcrest, while Ryan Ehrnthaller and Zachary Harms each had a 44.

At McNabb: Putnam County finished third in a Tri-County Conference triangular at Edgewood Park Golf Club.

Seneca won with a 173, followed by Woodland (187) and the Panthers (199).

Warren 174, Amboy co-op 177: Chase Montavon shot a 39 as the Clippers lost the road match.

Gage Mumm (45), Jason Dickinson (46) and Westin Wittenauer (47) rounded out the scores for Amboy.

GIRLS GOLF

At Mendota: La Salle-Peru had the top four scores in a triangular victory at Mendota Golf Club.

The Cavaliers carded a 196 to beat Ottawa (236) and Mendota (271).

L-P’s Sophia Chiu was the medalist with a 44, while Cara Kilmartin and Charlie Slusarek each shot a 50 and Quinn Mertes added a 52.

Kamilah Preciado led the Trojans with a 63.

Princeton 205, Sherrard 225: Reese Reviglio shot a 44 to claim medalist honors and lead the Tigresses to a Three Rivers Conference victory at Frye Lake Golf Course in Sherrard.

Taylor Compton (50), Hanna Claiborne (53) and Illyana Jones (58) also scored for Princeton.

Rockridge 198, St. Bede 206: Anna Cyrocki shot a 47 as the Bruins lost a dual at Highland Springs Golf Course in Rock Island.

Mae Hagenbuch (48), Aliyanna Arteaga (53) and Breanna Martinez (58) rounded out the scores for St. Bede.

CROSS COUNTRY

At Peru: Princeton’s Ruby Acker and Payton Frueh finished one-two in an eight-school meet at Baker Lake.

Acker finished the 3-mile course in 21:18, while Frueh clocked a 22:18.

Princeton (36) finished second behind Ottawa (31), while La Salle-Peru (61) was third.

Kiely Domyancich led the Cavaliers as she finished sixth in 23:59.

In the boys race, L-P’s Gianni Verucchi was the top area finisher as he placed fourth in 17:21. Mendota’s Carlos Toribio (18:06) placed seventh and Princeton’s Augustus Swanson (18:12) was eighth.

L-P (83) placed third, Mendota (93) was fourth, Princeton (133) was sixth and Putnam County (134) was seventh.

At Walnut: Bureau Valley’s Gemma Moore ran the 3-mile course in 21:41.1 to win the BV Quad.

St. Bede’s Jemma Finley was runner-up in 23:04.6.

In the boys race, BV’s Alex Gallardo (18:40.8), Adrian Gallardo (18:44.6), Maddox Moore (18:51.6), Alex Attig (19:29.9) and Lucas Hartz (19:38.6) placed two through six.

The Storm won with 15 points followed by St. Bede (43) and Hall (78).

GIRLS TENNIS

Streator 3, Princeton 2: The Tigresses won two doubles matches but came up short in Streator.

Anna Ellis and Ava Munson won 0-6, 7-5, 10-7 at No. 1 doubles, while Piper Hansen and Lilly Mabry were 6-4, 7-5 winners at No. 3.

Peoria Christian 5, St. Bede 0: The Bruins lost a match in Peru.

Dixon 4, Mendota 1: The Trojans lost a match in Mendota.

BOYS SOCCER

IVC 2, DePue-Hall 1: The Little Giants lost a nonconference game in Chillicothe.

Plano 9, Earlville 0: The Red Raiders dropped a nonconference game in Earlville.

MEN’S SOCCER

Parkland 4, IVCC 1: The Eagles lost a nonconference game in Champaign.