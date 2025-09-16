Earlville’s Aaden Browder places second in LTC Tournament: Monday’s NewsTribune roundup

BOYS GOLF

At Shabbona: Earlville’s Aaden Browder carded a 78 to place second in the Little Ten Conference Tournament on Monday at Indian Oaks Country Club.

The Red Raiders placed fourth among the seven teams with a 366. IMSA won with a 326.

Hunter Schubbe (89), Bryce Marks (98) and Isaac Vazquez (101) rounded out the scores for Earlville.

At McNabb: Henry-Senachwine had the top three scores as the Mallards cruised to a victory in a triangular at Edgewood Park Golf Club.

Henry carded a 160 to beat Roanoke-Benson (175) and ROWVA-Williamsfield (184).

The Mallards’ Jacob Miller was the medalist with a 38, while teammates Carson Rowe and Daniel Hill each shot a 40. Ben Meachum and Landon Harbison each had a 42 for Henry.

Bureau Valley 162, United 172: Wyatt Novotny shot an even-par 35 to earn medalist honors and lead the Storm to a victory in a Lincoln Trail Conference dual at Gibson Woods Golf Course in Monmouth.

Chase Stier had a 39 for BV, while Logan Philhower had a 43 and Atticus Middleton added a 45.

VOLLEYBALL

Earlville 2, Lowpoint-Washburn 0: Bailey Miller had 14 points, six aces and six digs as the Red Raiders won 25-19, 25-17 in a nonconference match in Earlville.

Audrey Scherer put down six kills for Earlville, while Payton Actis added nine assists.

Bureau Valley 2, Putnam County 1: The Storm 25-22, 23-25, 25-14 in a nonconference match in Granville.

Myah Richardson had 24 digs, 13 kills, nine points, five aces and three blocks for PC (6-7), while Britney Trinidad had 21 digs, 14 assists and five points.

Dixon 2, Princeton 0: Makayla Hecht had 12 assists, nine digs and nine points as the Tigresses lost 25-18, 28-26 in a nonconference match in Princeton.

Keighley Davis had six kills, five points and two blocks for Princeton (9-6), while Caroline Keutzer contributed five kills, three points, two digs and a block.

Kewanee 2, St. Bede 1: The Bruins lost 22-25, 25-10, 25-9 in a nonconference match in Kewanee.

Midland 2, DePue 0: The Little Giants lost 25-10, 25-8 in a nonconference match in Varna.

GIRLS GOLF

At La Salle: Mary Craven shot a 46 as La Salle-Peru finished second in an Interstate 8 Conference triangular at Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Course.

Kaneland won with a 181, followed by the Cavaliers (192) and Ottawa (230).

Sophia Chiu and Lily Morscheiser each had a 48 for L-P, while Quinn Mertes added a 50.

At Erie: Anna Cyrocki carded a 48 as St. Bede finished third in a meet at Lake Erie Country Club.

Erie-Prophetstown won with a 182, followed by Newman (216) and the Bruins (221).

Aliyanna Arteaga (54), Mae Hagenbuch (57) and Gaby Martinez (62) rounded out the scores for St. Bede.

Bureau Valley’s Michaela Noder had a 61 and Gracie Phillips added a 66.

At Pontiac: Fieldcrest tallied a 429 to finish 10th in the Pontiac Invite at Wolf Creek Golf Club.

Abby Greenland (104), Olivia Bernardi (105), Alannah Halley (106) and Zoe McFall (114) scored for the Knights.

BOYS SOCCER

Mendota 7, Somonauk 0: The Trojans rolled to a nonconference victory in Mendota to improve to 12-1.

Sycamore 3, La Salle-Peru 2: The Cavaliers came up short in an Interstate 8 Conference game in La Salle. L-P fell to 8-1 overall and 1-1 in the conference.

IMSA 4, Earlville 0: Landen Tirevold made 10 saves in a Little Ten Conference loss in Aurora.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

IVCC 3, Joliet 1: The Eagles won 20-25, 25-16, 25-15, 25-14 in a nonconference match in Oglesby.