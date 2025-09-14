Ismael Mejia scores 4 goals in L-P win over DePue-Hall: Saturday’s NewsTribune roundup

BOYS SOCCER

La Salle-Peru 7, DePue-Hall 0: Ismael Mejia scored four goals Saturday to lead the Cavaliers to a nonconference victory in DePue.

Monmouth-Roseville 6, Princeton 1: The Tigers lost a Three Rivers Conference game in Princeton.

BOYS GOLF

At Kewanee: St. Bede used a sixth score tiebreaker to edge Hall for fourth place at the Boiler Invite at Baker Park Golf Course.

The Bruins and Red Devils each carded a 332. Fulton won the team title with a 296, Henry-Senachwine (334) placed sixth, Bureau Valley (341) finished ninth, Amboy co-op (363) was 12th and Putnam County (419) was 17th among the 22 teams.

Caden Carls led St. Bede with an 81, followed by Gavin Lamboley (82), Jacob Flavin (83) and Zach Husser (86).

Hall’s Noah Plym tied for ninth with a 78. Joseph Perez (83), Johnni Escatel (85) and Clayton Fusinetti (86) rounded out the scores for the Red Devils.

Henry’s Landon Harbison tied for ninth with a 78, while Carson Rowe had an 81, Jacob Miller had an 85 and Ben Meachum had a 90.

Bureau Valley’s Wyatt Novotny shot a 73 to placed third, while Chase Stier had an 82 and Logan Philhower added a 90.

For Amboy, Chase Montavon had an 85, Westin Wittenauer had an 89 and Mike Acert had a 90.

Jacob Dove led Putnam County with a 97.

CROSS COUNTRY

At Forreston: Bureau Valley swept the boys and girls titles at the Forreston Invite.

In the boys race, the Storm placed all five runners in the top 10. Alex Gallardo (17:55.2) placed third, Maddox Moore (17:59.89) finished fourth, Alex Attig (18:19.01) was fifth, Adrian Gallardo (18:20.16) was sixth and Lucas Hartz (19:43.98) was ninth.

Bureau Valley tallied 26 points to top the host Cardinals (49) for the title.

In the girls race, the Storm had three top five finishers in Gemma Moore (2nd, 22:11.24), Summer Hamilton (3rd, 23:31.3) and Ella Wilt (4th, 23:52.57).

The Storm scored 21 points to beat second-place Eastland (41).

At Peoria: St. Bede’s Christopher Gedraitis placed 317th in 19:00.8 among 689 runners in the Class 1A boys race at the First to the Finish Invitational at Detweiller Park.

St. Bede’s Adrian Hermosillo (19:02.5), Henry-Midland’s Max Dalton (19:05.5) was 327th and Putnam County’s Carter Baxter (19:05.7) was 328th.

In the girls race, St. Bede’s Jemma Finley (20:34.5) placed 94th among 421 runners, while teammate Yesenia Avila was 290th in 24:28.3. Henry-Midland’s Danika Maddex was 302nd in 24:39.9.

MEN’S AND WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY

At Mequon, Wis.: IVCC’s Meghann Ostler ran the 6,000-meter course in 29:34 to place 59th among 98 runners in the Ken Weidt Classic.

The Eagles placed seventh as a team.

Addyson Miller (61st, 29:54.5), Tatiana Serna (74th, 33:05.4), Kailey Goetsch (79th, 33:57.8), Sophia Woods (81st, 36.12.4) and Claire Durdan (89th, 40:24.2) also competed for IVCC.

In the men’s race, Oliver Ruvalcaba led the Eagles by placing 85th among 93 runners in a time of 39:11.1.

Also running for IVCC were Ayden Barajas (86th, 40: 53), Kevin Rynke (87th, 41:13) and Vance Redlich (91st, 46:14.6).

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

At Oglesby: IVCC lost a pair of matches at home, falling 25-14, 25-21, 25-18 to Harper and 20-25, 25-12, 25-21, 25-23 to Lewis & Clark.