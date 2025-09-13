Princeton soccer tops Earlville: Friday’s NewsTribune roundup

BOYS SOCCER

Princeton 3, Earlville 1: Jeff Peterson scored the lone goal for the Red Raiders in a nonconference loss in Earlville.

Landen Tirevold had 13 saves for Earlville (1-8). Princeton improved to 3-8.

FOOTBALL

Amboy co-op 56, Bushnell-Prairie City 6: The Clippers rolled to a victory in Amboy.

The Clippers improved to 2-1 with their second win in a row.

Knoxville 31, Bureau Valley 8: Tucker Shane scored the Storm’s lone touchdown in the third quarter as BV fell in its Lincoln Trail-Prairieland Conference Large Division opener in Knoxville.

Shane scored in the third quarter with Dakarai Martin catching the conversion pass.

The Blue Bullets scored in each of the first two quarters to take a 16-0 halftime lead and built their lead to 31-8 after three quarters.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Kaskaskia 5, IVCC 1: Abigail Poole scored on an assist from Faith Gonzalez as the Eagles lost at Rotary Park in La Salle.

Aurora Reed made 25 saves for IVCC.