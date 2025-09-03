Hall rallies in first set, wins back-and-forth second set to sweep Mendota

Hall's Evelyn Bryant dives to return a serve from Mendota during their match on Sept. 2, 2025 at Mendota High School. (Kyle Russell)

In a Three Rivers Conference East Division battle, Hall used a big run in the first set against host Mendota and then came through in a back-and-forth second set to come away with a 25-20, 25-20 victory Tuesday in Mendota.

Mendota started the night serving well, which set up a nicely played first half of the opening set. Addi Jones served up an ace and gave the Spikers an early 2-0 edge.

After a kill from Caroline Morris pulled the Red Devils within a point at 4-3, the Spikers went on a 10-2 run that opened the game up.

Mariyah Elam’s shot trickled over the net and Laylie Denault served another Mendota ace. Hall then sent a couple of shots into the net and Zariah Escatel delivered another ace as the Spikers lead grew to 14-5.

Mendota's Laylie Denault dives for the ball in attempt to save the point against Hall during a match on Sept. 2, 2025 at Mendota High School. (Kyle Russell)

Hall got a stuff at the net from Natalia Zamora and an ace of their own from Emma McCook followed by a kill down the middle of the Mendota defense to make it 14-9.

Mendota’s service game began to dish up service errors that helped Hall get back into the game.

Kaityln Coutts picked up a kill and then Morris and Coutts combined for a block and an 8-2 run that cut the deficit for Hall to 19-17.

“I love what I saw from the girls tonight,” Mendota coach Demi Salazar said. “We are still pretty young and I think in tight games you lose a little bit of focus like in communication, but those are things that are going to come as we get more experience. We will learn how to finish games.”

With the set tied at 20, Charlie Pellegrini got a block and then a touch shot from Coutts who then served up back-to-back aces to give Hall the 25-20 first set victory.

“We have really been working on resetting when we need to,” Hall coach Carolyn Foster said. “Believe in yourself and make plays and toward the end of the first set I think we really started to do that. We are always going to mess up, but it’s how you respond that matters and I was very happy with how we responded.”

The second set was nearly point for point through most of the set.

Early on, Evelyn Bryant served up an ace for the Red Devils and then Haven Rossi got a block for the 3-1 advantage.

Elam got a kill for the Spikers and then two points later Mendota got a shot to fall into the middle of the Hall defense as Mendota trailed 7-5.

On back-to-back plays, Hall hit a shot into the net after a long rally and then again on the next play as the game was tied at seven.

Amanda Manzanares served up the ace, but then a service error as the game remained tied, this time at 10.

A few points later with the game tied at 14, Mendota sent a shot long and then Morris got an ace followed by a kill from Pellegrini and miss hit from the Spikers as Hall led 18-14.

After a Mendota timeout, Elam blasted a monster hit to get the crowd going and end the 4-0 Hall run and make it 18-15.

“Mariyah (Elam) has only been playing two months,” Salazar said. “You see the ability and once she really gets some time under her belt I think she can be a ton out there for us.”

On the next play, Pellegrini was able to settle the crowd and her teammates back down as she found a hole in the Spikers defense.

“I thought that was big on our girls part,” Foster said. “This sport is a game of runs and after that big hit I thought we did a great job of forgetting it and playing the next point.”

After Mendota made it a one point game at 20-19, the Spikers were unable to get the ball over in three tries and then Coutts hit a big cross court shot that made it 22-19 Hall.

Three straight miss hits by Mendota then ended the match.