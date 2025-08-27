L-P uses strong starts in both sets to beat Princeton in season opener

L-P's Aubrey Urbanski reacts with teammate Kelsey Frederick after defeating Princeton on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025 in AJ Sellett Gymnasium at L-P High School. (Scott Anderson)

Drawing on the excitement of the season opener, the La Salle-Peru volleyball team got off to strong starts in both sets Tuesday against Princeton.

In both sets, the Tigresses rallied, but the Cavaliers closed them out to start the season with a 25-20, 25-17 nonconference victory at AJ Sellett Gymnasium in La Salle.

“I think we were ready to play,” L-P senior Anna Riva said. “We came out competitive.

“Definitely, being energetic (helped with the early runs). We came together after every play, just being excited. Our crowd and our super fans helped out too.”

Riva played a key role in the early runs with big service runs.

L-P's Kelsey Frederick sends a spike past Princeton's Kathy Maciczak on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025 in AJ Sellett Gymnasium at L-P High School. (Scott Anderson)

The outside hitter served four points early in the opening set to help the Cavs take a 7-2 lead that led to a timeout by Princeton coach Andy Puck.

Riva later had a six-point service run to help L-P extend the lead to 19-10 in the first set.

“I have the same routine every time before I serve. That helps,” said Riva, who finished with 18 points. “I take a deep breath.

“I hit most of my serving spots today, which was good.”

Riva also went on a five-point run early in the second set – during which Princeton called a timeout after an ace – that helped L-P take an 8-1 lead.

“Anna Riva had three big runs,” L-P coach Mark Haberkorn said. “She got on that line and she extended the lead both sets. That was crucial because it was back and forth. Both teams blocked well. Both teams played very good defense. We were able to little runs going from the service line. It was a good first match for both teams.”

While the Cavs built a nine-point lead in the opening set, the Tigresses did not go away quietly.

Caroline Keutzer had a five-point run that included two aces and a Keely Lawson block to help Princeton pull within 20-17.

The Tigresses closed to within three twice more before L-P ended the set on back-to-back kills by Riva and Kelsey Frederick.

“I thought we played really well in moments, just not as consistent in the sideout game as we have been and that’s due to L-P’s block and ball control,” Princeton coach Andy Puck said. “They dig everything. They’re bigger than us. I’m really, really proud of my kids with how we battled and fought. We blocked some balls. We dug some balls. I just wish we could have played a little better, a little more consistent in serve-receive.”

In the second set, the Cavs extended their lead to as many as eight at 19-11 and did not let Princeton get closer than five down the stretch.

Princeton's Keely Lawson sends the ball over the net to the L-P side on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025 in AJ Sellett Gymnasium at L-P High School. (Scott Anderson)

“I thought we blocked very well,” Haberkorn said. “I thought our defense was solid. I thought those were the two main things we did well. Offensively, I thought we covered well. We just need to try to do more things with the ball instead of just swing, swing, swing. We have to be able to find the open floor and find ways to score. Princeton made it tough. They blocked and they played great defense. Everybody had to earn their points tonight.

“I think both of us can learn a lot from this match and head into practice and improve on a few things.”

For L-P, Frederick had seven kills, four blocks and eight digs, Riva finished with five kills and 11 digs, Aubrey Duttlinger had five kills, three blocks and 17 digs and Karmen Piano had 15 digs.

“Our defense was pretty good today,” Riva said. “We just need to learn how to get around blocks a little bit because they were on point with blocking. I think that’s something we can work on in practice.”

For Princeton, Keighley Davis had four kills, Lawson finished with seven points, six digs and three kills, Kathy Maciczak had three blocks and a pair of kills, Camryn Driscoll had 10 digs and Makayla Hecht added 10 assists and five points.

“I love playing these guys because now I know what to work on. It’s always a good first game,” Puck said. “We’ll work on consistency as far as serve-receive. We’ll also work on trying to hit around some bigger blocks, trying to tool some blocks and be a little more consistent running different options instead of the same set.”