Talented freshman class to bolster IVCC volleyball roster

La Salle-Peru's Ava Currie spikes the ball during a match last season at L-P High School. Currie, the 2024 NewsTribune Volleyball Player of the Year, is playing at IVCC and part of a large and talented freshman class for the Eagles. (Scott Anderson)

IVCC volleyball coach Kate Vigars had a lot of holes to fill entering her second year leading the program with only two players returning.

To fill the voids, Vigars landed a big group of local players, including some of the area’s top talent from 2024.

The Eagles added NewsTribune Player of the Year Ava Currie, of La Salle-Peru, and All-Area first-team and Illinois Coaches Association Class 1A All-State second teamers Kaitlyn Anderson and Lauren Harbison, of Henry-Senachwine, The Times All-Area picks Malayna Pitte, of Woodland, and Kealey Rick, of Marquette, and BCR All-Area honorable mention pick Karsyn Brucker, of Princeton.

“We’ve added a lot of new talent from the area and they’re already making a big impact,” Vigars said. “Kaitlyn Anderson has stepped in as a valuable outside hitter and is showing tremendous leadership on the court. In the middle, Ava Currie brings a strong presence with her blocking and offensive attack, and Maya Zevada (Streator) gives us another solid option in that opposite rotation. Karsyn Brucker is extremely versatile, but right now she’s providing a big spark on the right side with her hitting and blocking. In the back row, Kealey Rick has emerged as another leader, not just with her play but with her voice and ability to guide her teammates.

“This group is bringing energy, depth and leadership that we’re excited to build on.”

While there’s a big group of new talent, St. Bede graduate Aubree Acuncius and Princeton alumnae Natasha Faber-Fox return at setter.

“They’re both stepping into important leadership roles for us, and their experience is going to be a steadying presence for such a young team,” Vigars said. “They have experience in the role (of setter) and the volleyball IQ to make things happen on the court.”

Along with the returning setters, Harbison and Dixon graduate Audree Dorn will also play setter.

“They’ll both gain valuable setting experience this season, and their versatility and smarts give us a lot of confidence in the depth of the position,” Vigars said.

IVCC’s setters have a lot of options to set this fall. Vigars expects Currie, Zevada, Pitte, Anderson and Brucker to be offensive threats.

“We are a young team, but I fully expect us to be strong offensively,” Vigars said. A big reason for that is our freshmen hitters. They’re not just talented, they’re smart with the ball. They know how to make the right play in the moment, and that kind of decision-making at a young age gives us a lot of confidence in our offensive potential.

“We’ve got a lot of options and we plan to mix things up quite a bit. Each of our hitters brings a different look to the game, and having a variety is going to make us tough to defend.”

Marquette’s Kealey Rick bumps the ball during a match last season. ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media )

Along with Rick in the back row, La Salle-Peru alumni Callie Mertes and Ruby Davis, along with Camille Huckleba, will contribute.

“Defensively, I’d describe us as tough and scrappy,” Vigars said. “We’ve got four strong options in the back row. Each of them brings unique strengths, and we’ll be using them in different ways to give our team the best chance to succeed. We’ll likely rotate between two liberos, making that call based on matchups and what the team needs at game time.

“I feel really confident in the depth and versatility we have back there. It’s going to be a big part of our identity.”

The Eagles went 8-19 last season.

“Obviously, winning is always going to be the goal, but going into my second season, I want to take another step with this group,” Vigars said. “One of the biggest goals I have is to develop strong leaders on the floor - players who can hold each other accountable while still protecting and building on the chemistry we’ve created.

“Another priority is shifting the focus toward team performance over individual stats. I want our players looking at post-game numbers that reflect how well we’re working together, not just personal achievements. If everyone’s locked in on playing their role and bringing out the best in each other, the wins will take care of themselves.”