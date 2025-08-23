L-P’s Sophia Chiu earns medalist honors: Friday’s NewsTribune roundup

GIRLS GOLF

Metamora 195, La Salle-Peru 202: La Salle-Peru’s Sophia Chiu shot a 39 on Friday to claim medalist honors as the Cavaliers dropped a nonconference match at Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Course in La Salle.

Quinn Mertes (52), Lily Morscheiser (55) and Charlie Slusarek (56) rounded out the scores for L-P.

MEN’S GOLF

At Freeport: IVCC opened the season by placing 13th among 21 teams at the Highland 36 Tournament at Park Hills Golf Club.

The Eagles shot matching rounds of 330 to finish with a 660.

Ottawa graduate Chandler Creedon led IVCC with a 79-78-155 to tie for 27th, while Marquette alumnus Carson Zellers shot a 79-80-159 to tie for 39th.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

At Rockford: IVCC went 1-1 on the first day of the season at the Opening Weekend Tournament.

The Eagles beat Bryant & Stratton 25-12, 25-23, 25-14 and lost to Morton 25-10, 25-22, 25-22.