Putnam County look to returners to lead inexperienced roster

The Putnam County volleyball team will have quite a few new faces in the lineup this season, but the Panthers do have a couple solid returners to build around in sophomore Myah Richardson and junior Sarah Wiesbrock.

Richardson was a NewsTribune All-Area first-team pick as a freshman, ranking second in the area in digs (4.5 per set) and aces (0.8) and third in kills (3), while Wiesbrock led the area in digs at 5.6 per set.

“The few returners we have are stepping up as key leaders and their experience will be vital in helping us grow and stay competitive throughout the season,” PC coach Amy Bell said.

Richardson will be one of the team’s setters.

“She’s very smart with the ball and sees the court very well,” Bell said. “She will also fill a key role as a hitter.”

Ayla Berlin also will set for the Panthers.

“She is excited to step into her role on the varsity and is focused on putting up the best ball for her hitters,” Bell said.

Chloe Parcher and Alyvia Wachowiak will step in as the team’s middle hitters this season, while Ella Pyszka, Cadence Breckenridge, Brooklin Brown and Addy Leatherman also will be among the team’s top hitters.

“Right now, we’re more focused on learning our offense and building rhythm with our setters as we adjust to a new lineup of hitters,” Bell said. “The team is working hard every day and making strides in becoming smarter and more intentional with the ball.”

Wiesbrock will lead the defense as the team’s libero, while Alexis Margis, Kennedy Holocker, Sydney Samek, Kennedy Worby and Brown also will contribute in the back row.

“(Wiesbrock) is excited to take what she learned last year and be a key leader on the floor,” Bell said. “Sarah is setting the tone for the defense with her work ethic and leadership on the floor.”

The Panthers finished 11-20-1 overall and 3-6 in the Tri-County Conference last season.

“With a new lineup this season, our goals are to raise our level of play and compete at the top of our conference,” Bell said. “We are committed to pushing ourselves each week, continuing to grow as a team and positioning ourselves as a strong contender throughout the season.”