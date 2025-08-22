IVCC men’s soccer wins opener: Thursday’s NewsTribune roundup

MEN’S SOCCER

IVCC 3, Kennedy King 1: The Eagles opened the season with a victory at Rotary Park in La Salle.

Jakob Stumm opened the scoring with a goal in the 30th minute on an assist from Lucas Flores, Fabricio Barron scored on a free kick in the 37th minute and Nick Venjakob scored in the 57th minute on an assist from Angel Lemus.

Jabu Mooketsi made four saves for IVCC.

BOYS GOLF

Fieldcrest 174, Roanoke-Benson 178: Carter Senko and Eli Gerdes each shot 38s to share medalist honors and lead the Knights to a nonconference victory at Tall Oaks Country Club in Toluca.

Ryan Ehrnthaller had a 47 and Zachary Harms added a 51 for Fieldcrest.

At Kewanee: Gavin Lamboley carded a 40 to lead St. Bede as the Bruins finished second in a quadrangular at Baker Park Golf Course.

Cambridge won with a 158 followed by St. Bede (169), Kewanee (191) and Wethersfield (196).

Rounding out the scores for the Bruins were Caden Carls (41), Zach Husser (44) and Ty Carls (44).