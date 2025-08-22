Hall has ‘so much potential to do great things this year"

Hall's Kaitlyn Coutts returns a serve from Princeton during a match last season at Hall High School. (Scott Anderson)

With eight players returning with significant varsity experience, Hall volleyball coach Caroline Foster said the Red Devils have strong chemistry entering this season.

“We really have a great connection so far and have really connected this summer during our contact days and league,” Foster said. “They have so much fun and they all want to do well.”

Seniors Charlie Pellegrini, Natalia Zamora, Evelyn Bryant, Emma McCook, Katharine Doll and Haven Rossi, along with juniors Kaitlyn Coutts and Caroline Morris all return for Hall.

Pellegrini played opposite hitter and right back last year but will move to outside hitter this season. Coutts on the outside and Zamora and Morris in the middle “will be huge assets for us this year as they were last year,” Foster said.

Rossi and Doll will play on the right side.

“They both are different and have their individual strengths,” Foster said. “They will be used depending on what is needed against our opponent.”

Coutts led the team in kills last season with 150, while Morris put down 103 kills, Zamora had 94 and Pellegrini contributed 73.

“We are not big at all, but we are smart and have the potential to do really well,” Foster said.

Hall's Charlie Pellegrini and teammate Natalia Zamora block a spike from Princeton's Caroline Keutzer during a match last season at Hall High School. (Scott Anderson)

McCook will run the offense this season as she takes over the setter role. She’ll replace Morgan Hoscheid, who recorded 400 assists last season. McCook had 50 assists as a junior.

“Emma McCook has really started taking a leadership role this year and will do very well running our offense,” Foster said. “Mia Wenzel is our junior setter and will be running the JV offense to get that experience for next year and be the varsity backup setter.”

Defensively, Foster said the libero position “is always yup for grabs,” along with all the other positions. Bryant, Pellegrini, Coutts and juniors Kassy Lopez and Leah Burkhart, who Foster said “will be a big utility player for us,” are expected to be key contributors in the back row.

Coutts led the team with 275 digs last season, while Bryant had 204 and Pellegrini contributed 191.

“Our defense will do well this year,” Foster said. “We have many defensive players to choose from.”

The Red Devils finished 16-15-2 overall and 4-6 in the Three Rivers Conference East Division last fall.

“I want the girls to have fun and to play for the love of the game,” Foster said. “They have so much potential to do great things this year.”