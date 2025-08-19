Fieldcrest’s Carter Senko wins Midland Invite: Monday’s NewsTribune roundup

Fieldcrest's Carter Senko tees off during a 1A regional last fall. (Scott Anderson)

BOYS GOLF

At Lacon: Fieldcrest’s Carter Senko carded a 71 on Monday to win the Midland Invitational at Timber Ridge Golf Club.

Henry-Senachwine’s Carson Rowe shot a 75 to place second, while Mallard teammate Jake Miller was 12th with an 82.

Brimfield won the team title in the nine-team event with a 317 followed by Eureka (319), Roanoke-Benson (327), Henry (346) and Fieldcrest (346).

Also scoring for the Mallards were Ben Meachum (87) and Daniel Hill (95). Rounding out the scores for Fieldcrest were Eli Gerdes (83), Ryan Ehrnthaller (91) and Zachary Harms (101).