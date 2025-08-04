L-P soccer players, coach get ‘amazing opportunity’ to travel to Spain

La Salle-Peru soccer coach David Spudic (back, center) took players Ishmael Mejia (back left) , Noah Escobedo (back, right) and Alexander Rax to Spain for training sessions, games and stadium tours. (Photo provided by Matt Baker)

When La Salle-Peru boys soccer coach David Spudic was playing travel soccer growing up, he had the opportunity to travel overseas to play.

When he became the coach at L-P, Spudic wanted to bring the program to the Cavaliers, but his initial attempt was halted due to COVID-19.

This summer, Spudic got to take L-P players Alex Rax, Ismael Mejia and Noah Escobedo to Spain through Super Clubs National Team and Coaches Voice Tours.

“It was awesome to bring people who are passionate about soccer to something I was able to do when I was younger,” Spudic said. “The people who are running it, I’ve known them for about 20 years now and they’re trying to make the best experience possible for kids and they definitely do a good job with that. It was fun being on the other side of things and being in that coach role.”

The trip included four training sessions, four games, stadium tours and sightseeing in Girona, Madrid and Barcelona.

“Going to Spain has always been a dream,” Mejia said. “But playing soccer in Spain was the best and most exciting experience I’ve had. As soon as we landed, it was a whole different feeling. The food, the music and especially the soccer were amazing and beautiful.”

The L-P group had training sessions with RCD Espanyol de Barcelona, Athletico Madrid and Girona FC.

“We learned their philosophy on how they play and what an average training session looks like,” Spudic said. “They would stop the players and teach them different ways of passing, moving, communicating.”

Spudic said he learned new drills he can bring back to the Cavs.

“I was able to shadow the coaches and learn about the purpose behind the drills they were doing and how it impacts the game,” Spudic said.

Spudic coached a team made up of the three L-P players along with players from St. Louis, Kansas City and Texas that played against four local Spanish teams.

“We got to know them all through the training days and we were able to put together a formation and play,” Spudic said. “It was a great opportunity to meet players who are from different parts of the U.S. Soccer is such a commonly loved sport among many so we were able to bond over that and get to know them. We talked about similarities and differences in soccer from rural Illinois to Kansas City and St. Louis to the Dallas area.”

Rax said he learned a lot about the game during the trip.

“Going on the soccer trip to Spain was an incredible experience,” Rax said. “Getting to meet new people and coaches was really fun and exciting. The practices there were great and amazing. I think the trip made me a way better player and I was able to learn so many things from the coaches.

“I will never forget this amazing opportunity.”

Along with playing soccer, the group toured the stadiums for Real Madrid, RDC Espanyol de Barcelona and Athletico Madrid.

“Soccer is the main sport over there and everything is dedicated to it,” Spudic said. “Every stadium has its own twist on it. They all value the history that comes with it. Walking through certain areas, they have trophies from the 1850s and jerseys from when the clubs first started all the way up through modern day.”

It wasn’t all soccer as the L-P group got in some sightseeing as well. Spudic said the Sagrada Familia was a highlight. The Sagrada Familia is the largest unfinished Catholic church in the world. Construction originally began in 1882. The church is expected to be completed in 2026 with work on sculptures, decorative details and a stairway leading to the main entrance lasting until 2024.

“That was just breathtaking to see,” Spudic said.

Players were selected according to the organizers guidelines. They want players with a strong skill level, respect and a desire to play at the next level.