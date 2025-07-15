L-P graduate Julius Sanchez drafted by Texas Rangers

La Salle-Peru alumnus Julius Sanchez was selected by the Texas Rangers in the 18th round of the MLB Draft on Monday. He was the 535th overall pick.

The right-handed pitcher, a 2022 L-P graduate, recently completed his junior year at the University of Illinois.

As a junior, Sanchez started three games, going 1-0 with a 4.50 ERA. He struck out 17 batters and walked three in 16 innings.

During his sophomore season, he made 10 relief appearances. He was 1-0 with an 8.31 ERA and 13 strikeouts to five walks in 13 innings.

As a freshman, he made 16 appearances with 11 starts. He was 0-5 with a 6.79 ERA, 32 strikeouts and 28 walks in 50 1/3 innings.

Sanchez was Illinois Coaches Association Class 3A All State and two-time NewsTribune All-Area First Team in high school.