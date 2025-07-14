Illinois Valley bounces back to beat Missouri in Central Region Tournament

Espen McFadden of Illinois District 20 hits a single on Saturday, July 12, 2025 at Washington Park in Peru. (Makade Rios for Shaw Local)

The Illinois Valley Senior League baseball team bounced back from an opening round loss in the Central Region Tournament to defeat Missouri 13-5 on Sunday.

Illinois Valley next plays at 10 a.m. Tuesday against Ohio.

On Sunday, Illinois Valley, which outhit Missouri 15-4, scored a run in the top of the second inning on an RBI single by Aiden Dziarnowski and scored in every inning the rest of the way.

Nick Campbell doubled to right field to bring home two runs in a a three-run third, Espen McFadden hit an RBI single in the fourth, Adan Pantoja hit a two-run single as part of a three-run fifth, Illinois Valley capitalized on two errors to score four runs in the sixth and Zach Pescetto drove in a run with a groundout in the seventh.

Trent Schinkey of Illinois District 20 looks up as Bryan Degen of Iowa attempts to tag him out on Saturday, July 12, 2025 at Washington Park in Peru. (Makade Rios for Shaw Local)

Pantoja was 2 for 5 with three RBIs and a run, Trent Schinkey went 4 for 4 and scored a run, McFadden was 2 for 5 with a run and an RBI, Campbell doubled twice, scored three runs and drove in two, Pescetto was 1 for 5 with two RBIs and a run, Griffin Kellett went 1 for 4 with an RBI and three runs, Kaden Bertulli had a hit, two RBIs and a run and Dziarnowski went 2 for 3 with an RBI.

Bertullli started on the mound, allowing four runs (two earned) on four hits with two strikeouts and three walks in five innings to earn the win.

Pantoja tossed 1 2/3 innings, giving up an unearned run on two hits with a strikeout and two walks and Emmitt Olsen retired the only batter he faced to close out the game.

Also on Sunday, Indiana edged Missouri 5-4, Illinois routed Ohio 24-0 and Kentucky beat Nebraska 16-8.