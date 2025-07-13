Illinois Valley falls in Central Region opener

Adan Pantoja of Illinois District 20 slides back to first base as Bryan Degen attempts to tag him out on Saturday, July 12, 2025 at Washington Park in Peru. (Makade Rios for Shaw Local)

The Illinois Valley Senior League baseball team, the District 20 representative, opened the Central Region Tournament with a 9-3 loss to Iowa on Saturday.

Iowa struck first with a pair of runs in the third inning on a two-run single by Ryan Iverson.

Illinois Valley threatened in the bottom of the sixth inning.

After a groundout to start the inning, Adan Pantoja and Trent Schinkey hit back-to-back singles and Espen Mcfadden was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

But a strikeout and popout ended the threat.

Iowa broke the game open in the top of the seventh, scoring six runs on six hits and two hit batters.

Sawyer Wolf put down a bunt single and two runs scored on the play. Wolf later scored on a wild pitch.

Iverson and Jackson Nutt hit back-to-back RBI singles, B Brown brought in a run with a groundout and JD Barnes capped the scoring with an RBI single for a 9-0 lead.

The District 20 representative put together a rally in the bottom of the seventh.

Pantoja hit an RBI single, Schinkey brought in a run with a fielder’s choice and Brock Pikul drew a bases loaded walk before a pickoff ended the game.

Pantoja was 3 for 4 with an RBI, while Schinkey was 2 for 4 with an RBI and Kaden Bertulli was 1 for 1 and scored a run.

Geno Argubright of Illinois District 20 pitches on Saturday, July 12, 2025 at Washington Park in Peru. (Makade Rios for Shaw Local)

Geno Argubright started on the mound for Illinois Valley, allowing four runs (two earned) on six hits with eight strikeouts and one walk in six innings.

For Iowa, Iverson was 3 for 3 with a double, three RBIs and a run, Wolf was 2 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs and Barnes was 2 for 4 with a double, a run and an RBI.

Karson Brown was the winning pitcher as he tossed 4 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing four hits while striking out five and walking one. Iverson recorded the final two outs.

Also Saturday, Indiana beat Kentucky 11-5 in the first game of the tournament, Ohio defeated Nebraska 15-8 and defending champion Illinois shut out Michigan 9-0.