NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: Putnam County’s Alex Rodriguez

The Putnam County junior Alex Rodriguez has punched his ticket back to the IHSA Class 1A State Track & Field finals in Charleston. He took first in discus and second in shot put at the El Paso-Gridley Sectional on Wednesday, May 21. (Photo provided by Shannon Jenkins)

Putnam County junior Alex Rodriguez has been a strong thrower throughout his career with the Panthers.

This spring, he had his best season yet.

Rodriguez capped the season with his best performances yet as he set school records in the shot put and discus and brought home Class 1A state medals in both events, finishing seventh in the discus and ninth in the shot put.

“I’m very proud of Alex’s performances at state,” Putnam County coach Chuck McConnell said. “I had a good feeling he would make the finals for shot and disc. The fact that he even surpassed that goal by medaling in both shot and discu with a ninth place and seventh place and having both school records is just amazing. I’m so happy for him.”

For his performance, Rodriguez was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week - the final one for the 2024-25 season - sponsored by Sullivan’s and Grasser’s Plumbing & Heating.

Rodriguez answered some questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.

Where is your favorite place to compete in track and field besides Putnam County?

Rodriguez: Seneca. I look forward to competing there for conference.

Who is the best thrower you’ve ever competed against?

Rodriguez: (Dwight sophomore and Class 1A shot put champion) Graham Meister. The kid’s an absolute animal.

Do you prefer the shot put or discus?

Rodriguez: Discus mainly because it just looks better flying through the air on a good throw.

If you could be good at another track and field event, what would you pick and why?

Rodriguez: Hammer. It’s harder than it looks and the pros make it look easy. I feel if you’re good at it, then it’s fun.

Do you have any pre-meet rituals or superstitions?

Rodriguez: Usually listening to music and taking a long nap is what I do every bus ride to a meet.

What is your favorite subject in school and why?

Rodriguez: History. The past is pretty cool just to see what happened before our time.

When traveling home from a meet, where do you like to stop to eat and what do you get?

Rodriguez: Usually a quick fast food joint and a good burger is the go-to meal.

What is your favorite thing about summer?

Rodriguez: Not being in school and having time to hang out with friends and enjoy my hobbies.

Do you have any nicknames?

Rodriguez: Typically A-Rod although some people call me Bear.

What are your thoughts on your performance last week?

Rodriguez: On the biggest stage all season, I feel great about double PRs and double medals. I couldn’t ask for a better performance.