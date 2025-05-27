NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: Henry-Senachwine’s Brynna Anderson

Henry-Senachwine sophomore Brynna Anderson has played a key role in the Mallards’ record-setting season this spring.

The week of May 12, Anderson helped the Mallards to three wins as she went 9 for 13 with a triple, four doubles, eight RBIs and four runs.

She had three hits and drove in multiple runs in each of the three games.

“Brynna has been seeing the ball really well the second half of the season,” Henry coach Lori Stenstro said. “She has a nice, smooth swing and has been getting solid contact on the ball. We have confidence in her pitch selection at the plate and know she is probably going to be hitting the ball hard somewhere.”

For her performance, Anderson was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Sullivan’s and Grasser’s Plumbing & Heating.

Anderson answered some questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.

When did you start playing softball, and how did you get into it?

Anderson: I started playing t-ball when I was about 5. I got into it because my whole family is big into sports. My dad was my coach up until I was old enough for school ball, so he definitely played a big role in my love for the game from the start.

What do you enjoy about playing softball?

Anderson: I love the competitiveness that comes with the game. I also have gotten really close with a lot of my teammates and met a lot of new people through softball.

What makes you a good softball player?

Anderson: I think what makes me a good softball player is my drive to get better and the time I put in outside of practices.

What is your favorite sports memory?

Anderson: My favorite sports memory is beating Seneca in the Tri-County Tournament in volleyball this year after falling to them at the beginning of the season.

Who is the best athlete you’ve ever competed against?

Anderson: Seneca pitcher Tessa Krull is probably the best pitcher I’ve faced.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?

Anderson: I would go to Mexico to an all-inclusive resort so I can eat as much fresh fruit as I want.

With what food could you win an eating contest?

Anderson: Probably Hawaiian pizza.

What is a TV show or movie you never get tired or watching?

Anderson: “Outer Banks.”

What are your plans this summer?

Anderson: This summer I will be playing a lot of volleyball and basketball with my school teams and softball with my travel team. I will be going to Nashville for a softball nationals tournament in July.

What are your thoughts on your individual performance last week?

Anderson: There are always going to be things that I’m not satisfied with, but overall I was happy with my performance.