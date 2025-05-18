NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: La Salle-Peru’s Kaedin Bond

La Salle-Peru senior Kaedin Bond was hot at the plate last week.

Bond went 9 for 13 with a home run, two doubles, five RBIs and four runs as the Cavaliers went 3-1, including a sweep of Rochelle in an Interstate 8 Conference series.

“Kaedin has done an excellent job for us this year, L-P coach Matt Glupczynski said. “He has played third and second base and hits in the No. 2 hole. In a four-game stretch last week, he hit .692, including a home run. In his last seven games, he is hitting at a .522 average. He is leader for our team and a competitor. I couldn’t think of another athlete that is more deserving of this recognition.”

For his performance, Bond was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Sullivan’s and Grasser’s Plumbing & Heating.

Bond answered some questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.

When did you start playing baseball and how did you get into it?

Bond: I’ve had a bat or glove in my hand since I can remember. I would say my dad always throwing to me when I was younger made me love the game as well as the Cubs.

What do you enjoy about playing baseball?

Bond: I enjoy the dedication and practice it takes. I am grateful for the friendships baseball has given me throughout the years as well.

What makes you a good baseball player?

Bond: I think my love for the game and my hard work plays the biggest part in my execution on the field.

Besides Huby Sarver Field, what is your favorite field you’ve played on?

Bond: Definitely Ottawa. Not really because of the field, but because of the rivalry and energy.

What is your favorite sports memory?

Bond: For me, my favorite memory has been playing my senior season with my brother in the lineup with me. That’s been really cool for my family and I.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?

Bond: Somewhere in Europe like Rome. Or Egypt. Somewhere with a lot of history.

With what food could you win an eating contest?

Bond: Maybe Chipotle or some sort of Mexican food.

What is a movie or TV show you never get tired of watching?

Bond: I love ‘Moneyball’ with Brad Pitt.

What are your plans after high school?

Bond: I’ll be attending Rock Valley College in Rockford, studying criminal justice and playing baseball.

What are your thoughts on your individual performance last week?

Bond: Last week I was simply seeing the ball extremely well and had lots of confidence at the plate. I was trying to hit the ball hard whatever direction it was pitched and that worked great for me last week.