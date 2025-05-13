PC coaches using technology to talk to catcher: NewsTribune baseball/softball notebook

Putnam County catcher Miles Main tags out St. Bede's Gino Ferrari during a game in Peru. Main wears and AirPod Pro 2 in order to receive direction from coach Chris Newsome. (Scott Anderson)

Putnam County is using technology for coach Chris Newsome to communicate with catcher Miles Main this season.

Main wears AirPods Pro 2 during the game and Newsome uses the live listen feature on an iPad to talk to him.

“I don’t call every pitch, but when I need to I just swipe down to get the button I need to press so that I can talk to the catcher. Once I’m done, I tap the button again to turn it off,” Newsome said. “I use this to relay bunt coverages, first and third defense, reminders what opposing batters did in previous at bats or where we are trying to pitch a certain kid, reminders when there is a guy on third to be a wall back there so the ball doesn’t get to the backstop and when he needs to go out there to slow the game down for the pitcher and talk to him.”

Newsome said the Panthers had to work out some kinks.

“It’s worked pretty well for us so far,” Newsome said. “We had to figure out the distance that we needed to stay in for it to come through clearly. We also had a couple times when the catcher doesn’t wear the additional over-the-ear silicone piece that keeps the AirPods in place and it falls out when he takes his mask off. Occasionally the wind is an issue and we have to try to cover the microphone spot on the iPad when we talk through it to help eliminate the background noise.”

Newsome said the Panthers decided to use the AirPods because it was a one-time purchase for the team.

“I like that NFHS and IHSA allow for this,” Newsome said. “I’d be in favor of expanding some sort of technology to include the pitcher and even position players down the road.”

A wall in the PA Booth at St. Bede was recently decorated to honor Evan Knoblauch, a former Bruin player who died at 20 in 2019 after a battle with cancer. It was decorated by his parents. (Photo provided by Bi)

REMEMBERING THE CAPTAIN

Every year, Jim and Susan Knoblauch come to St. Bede practice to honor their late son, Evan, on his birthday.

This year, when the Knoblauchs came, they mentioned decorating a wall in the PA booth, which was built in memory of Knoblauch, who died after a battle with cancer at age 20 in 2019.

The Knoblauchs decorated the wall with a photo of their son, a banner that reads “Never Quit”, a black and white drawing, a cross made of baseballs and a plaque dedicating the booth to Evan.

“It means so much to our baseball team and St. Bede Academy to stay connected with the Knoblauch family,” St. Bede coach Bill Booker said. “Our captain’s work ethic, compassion and never-quit attitude is what we want our players to display in sports and their everyday lives. He will always be our program’s role model.”

LaSalle Peru High School's Taylor Vescogni hurls a strike against a Kaneland High School batter during the game on April 28, 2025 at the LaSalle Peru High School Sports Complex. (Kyle Russell)

STRIKEOUT QUEENS

Henry-Senachwine senior Lauren Harbison and La Salle-Peru junior Taylor Vescogni recently reached strikeout milestones.

Harbison struck out 12 batters Saturday to become the Mallards’ career strikeout leader, breaking the old mark of 613 set by Kallie Walczak in 2006.

“It means a lot to me to break the school record,” Harbison said. “It’s not something I ever thought was possible until this year.

“It took a lot of hard work and dedication to be able to break the school record. My teammates and coaches are a huge part of the reason I was able to accomplish this. They always believed in me and never let me down on and off the field.”

Harbison has 635 strikeouts after Monday’s win over Putnam County.

“I would say the movement and speed on my pitches is what makes me a good strikeout pitcher,” Harbison said. “My catcher and I are really good about being on the same page about what different pitches to throw to different batters, so that helps a lot.”

Vescogni struck out nine in Monday’s win over Rochelle and is closing in on 400 for her career, which would be the most of any pitcher in coach Randy Huebbe’s tenure.

“Hard work,” Huebbe said about what makes Vescogni a good strikeout pitcher. “She’s a totally different pitcher than she was last year. Her control is outstanding whereas last year she’d have moments where she’d struggle a bit and we’d have to call more fastballs. I don’t call more than one or two fastballs a game anymore because she’s got such good control. Her speed is just ridiculous this year.”

MILESTONE WIN

Fieldcrest coach Mark Brown won his 300th career game on Friday with a 5-3 victory over Prairie Central.

Brown has been the Knights’ coach since 2003.

“It is a milestone, but none of those wins are mine,” Brown said. “They belong to the kids. Getting 300 wins means I have been around some really awesome kids and I am lucky enough to get to go along for the ride.”